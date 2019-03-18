PerksConnect Gives Members Access to Nationwide Deals Through Massive Savings Network

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perks Group, the organization behind the PerksConnect program , is one of the nation’s largest affinity groups with state-of-the-art offerings for its millions of members. The Perks program offers exclusive deals through a network of top retailers and companies that benefit members from coast to coast. PerksConnect , created by the renowned Perks Group, offers members a national network of promotions, savings, and deals each season that can be used at locations across the country. Their wide network of merchant partners saves members on luxury items like vacation deals, dining, movie tickets and more in addition to necessities like groceries, gas, and others essential items. Perks Group consistently updates their deals so members can enjoy ongoing savings in various capacities.Companies who sign up to provide memberships to their employees through Perks Group receive tailored programs for all types of industries. A range of specialized industries find exclusive deals through the affinity program such as discounts and voluntary benefits for State of Arizona employees, an employee discount program for Texas A&M campuses, employee discount programs for PepsiCo, and discounts and voluntary benefits for City of Austin employees.In addition, they provide member discounts for Public Media Benefit stations in MA, NH, RI, IN, and TX, provide merchant onboarding for select Touchstone Energy Co-Op connections program, and offer an Alumni discount for NYU.The PerksConnect benefits program is also offered through the State University of New York (SUNY) and provides regular discounts in 13 NY regions. But the everyday savings don’t stop there for Perks members; national discounts through the program ensure that members save money on goods and services no matter which state they travel to.Over 200,000 businesses across the U.S. honor perks discounts, making it one of the strongest and most comprehensive discount programs available today. Users can easily access local deals through the program’s online hub where a list of savings is updated regularly. Members can also enter in a city, state, and zip code to the hub to find deals in other areas (especially useful if traveling or moving to a new city or state). They can access national savings through a smartphone, through an 800-number by entering a value code, by downloading and printing coupons, or by purchasing items online and using a qualifying PerksConnect link The program has given members access to top-notch deals since its inception in 1988. Instead of a network of thousands of members, today PerksConnect reaches millions of people across the nation and gives them access to easy-to-use interfaces and exceptional savings. Perks Group has modernized its program to keep up with the changes in technology and society, offering mobile discounts to its users since 2011 through PerksConnect.This determination to remain easily-accessible and user-friendly is the reason Perks Group has elevated to such a lofty and respected position. Today, they are an industry leader with more national savings than almost any other affinity program.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.