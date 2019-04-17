Perks Group of Ronkonkoma, NY Offers Participating Merchants Frequent Marketing to Nation’s Largest Affinity Networks

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members and merchants alike discover one-of-a-kind benefits through Perks Group ’s industry-leading affinity program. Stretching across the country, the Perks network reaches millions of members and merchant groups, making exposure within the network a significant marketing resource.For over 30 years, the Perks Group, located in Ronkonkoma, NY , has demonstrated exceptional savings and resources for its nationwide members. Their outstanding benefits allow members to earn real cash back in their pockets on various products and services no matter if they buy online, in local stores, or while traveling from state-to-state. They’ve stayed at the forefront of industry advances such as offering deals through mobile applications (which they’ve provided since 2011) and allowing members to search for savings by location in a network of over 200 thousand business establishments throughout the U.S.Merchants who sign up with Perks Group gain access to a network of millions of members who browse and purchase products or services daily. When new merchants sign on, they’re essentially offered free marketing through spotlights and features that connect members with their current deals. New merchants are even announced to corporate clients in their area to boost recognition and the potential of sales.In addition, Perks Group allows merchants to take control of their persona within the network and write the narrative that buyers encounter. Each merchant is given a profile and total freedom of expression so that they can post information about their business, any upcoming discounts or offers, and printable coupons that are then made available to the Perks websites.After their first introduction with Perks Group, merchants are featured in periodic emails that are sent to registered Perks members containing information on discounts and offerings. This frequent exposure helps merchants stay relevant in the member circles and keep connected with potential buyers.Perks Group helps merchants earn more by offering free, time-saving management tools that help them run their business more efficiently. Additionally, all merchants automatically get access to the same benefits that are available to cardholders including a wide selection of discounts for everyday shopping.Joining a national savings program as far-reaching as Perks Group gives merchants a unique advantage over the competition as their products or services are disseminated across a constantly growing group of eager buyers.Perks Group was established in 1988 and has spent decades providing tailored programs for customers, employees and members in all types of industries. Merchants and members alike access a range of regular deals and savings across the country, proving that the program is a highly valuable tool to all parties involved.For merchants, signing onto the Perks Program enables them to effectively promote their business inside the walls of a major corporation/organization, which would typically be inaccessible, and broadcast deals to millions of national members.



