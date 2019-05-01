EvolveWare Launches Intellisys V2

Intellisys - Automated Thinking

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara, California. EvovleWare Inc today announced the release of Intellisys 2, an entirely new version of its flagship application management platform.

The new features include:

1. Added support for reverse-engineering of Oracle Forms 7.5 and higher

2. Added support for reverse engineering and transformation of ColdFusion to Java Spring Boot MVC

3. Enhanced support for reverse-engineering of COBOL, CSharp, Java, Power Builder, PL/SQL & TSQL

4. Enhanced readability of reverse-engineering artifacts for personnel who are not subject matter experts

5. Added source code analysis features like tracing of data structures etc. This in addition to the existing set of features that include trace code flow, trace variable flow, dead code report, redundant code report, advanced searches etc.

6. Increased automation in business rules extraction with features that allow users to apply a set of filters across the entire source repository or a sub-set of the same.

These features enhance the versatility of Intellisys and allow customers to better analyze and understand a wider portfolio of their applications.

With Intellisys, customers can analyze application code, understand interrelationships, complexity, dependencies, and mine business rules, all essential activities for complex rationalization and modernization projects.

For more information about Intellisys, visit our website https://evolveware.com or try Intellisys Lite at no cost.

EvolveWare was founded in 2001 and in 2016 launched its new flagship product, Intellisys, to automate processes and services related to the documentation, analysis, maintenance, rationalization, optimization and modernization of software applications.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.