Cedar Management Group Announces New Office for its Myrtle Beach Location

Cedar Management Group Logo

Cedar Management Group, a leading property management company for homeowner and condominium associations announces new Myrtle Beach office location

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company has announced a new location for its Myrtle Beach office.

The new address for the office is located at 1293 Professional Drive Suite D, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

With almost 15 years of service to associations in both Carolinas, Cedar Management Group has expanded to 15 office locations throughout North and South Carolina. As a professional property management company, Cedar is focused on providing management services to homeowner associations and condominium associations throughout the Carolinas. Cedar has experienced rapid growth in the Grand Strand service area. The company realized that a new office location was necessary to continue to support their operations and plan for future expansion.

Paul Greiner, President of Cedar Management Group states, “We are very excited about the move with our new location and look forward to continue serving our current communities and new clients as well.”

Earlier this year, Cedar announced an additional office that was opened in Wilmington, NC. Cedar focuses on providing HOA and condominium association management services and does not manage rental properties or manage real estate. Paul Greiner states that because of their focus on being an HOA management company, they are able to better serve their associations. He also attributes this as one of the reasons to their continued growth and success.

He continues, “Our new location will be better equipped for client and staff meetings. We are always striving to find better and more effective ways to serve our communities and we look forward to more exciting announcements in the near future.”



About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group is an Accredited Association Management Company ®️ that provides homeowner association and condominium management to communities in both North and South Carolina. Cedar’s staff members are certified in HOA property management by the Community Association Institute. Cedar Management Group has a staff of over 200 professionals who service associations in both Carolinas from a total of fifteen office locations. The company currently provides management services to over 600 associations and almost 100,000 homes in both North and South Carolina. For more information regarding Cedar Management Group, please visit http://www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.