NCSU Arboretum Garden Party and Rare Plant Auction this Sunday, May 5

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for passionate gardeners and featuring rare and hard-to-find plants, JC Raulston Arboretum’s annual Garden Party and Rare Plant Auction will be held this Sunday, May 5, 2:30-6 PM at North Carolina State University.

The annual Garden Party and Rare Plant Auction is the Arboretum’s signature springtime event, featuring a white tent afternoon on the Great Lawn with wine, craft beer, light hors d’ oeuvres, and live entertainment.

The highlight of the day will be a live auction featuring very rare and special plants that will go under the gavel of the auctioneer. Other collectible plants, garden items, and special surprises will be offered during a silent auction.

“The Garden Party is such a fun event and the best time of year to get together in one of the prettiest settings in North Carolina,” said Mark Weathington, Arboretum Director. “It would be a fantastic early surprise for Mother’s Day, or a great opportunity to celebrate a special occasion. The live and silent auctions have something for everyone.”

Click here to order Garden Party and Rare Plant Auction tickets

Proceeds from the Garden Party and Rare Plant Auction support the mission of JC Raulston Arboretum and help to keep the Arboretum free and open to the public year-round. Fund-raising efforts operate under the auspices of the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit (tax ID 56-6049304).

Contact:

Mark Weathington, Director

JC Raulston Arboretum

NC State University

919-513-7006

Mark_Weathington@NCSU.edu

Robert B. Butler

North Carolina Press Release

www.NCPressRelease.org

www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution – photo credits required

