In Business, Expect the Unexpected and Then Instagram About It

Empower your employees to be their best selves. If one way of doing something doesn’t work for them, help them see outside the box and find what works better.” — Denise Biderman, CEO of Mary’s List

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.One of the things that can be daunting when starting a business, can also be what makes you successful. Pushing through that challenge will strengthen you, make you wise and should be posted on Instagram. Companies forget that other people have gone through, are going through or will be going through similar situations. By leveraging Instagram as not only an advertising platform but a communications channel, you will not only grow your followers, but begin to see them talk about your company with their own followers. Fotis Georgiadis' interviews bring out some incredible stories, the kind that get people talking and in turn build brand/image following. A recent interview with Denise Biderman, excerpt below, brings to light some of these struggles while building their brand and image awareness.“Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.Be prepared to be persistent. Although we are an ancillary cannabis business, we are still considered to be in the business of cannabis. It was incredibly difficult to onboard a payment processor to do payouts for our professionals on Mary’s List. We went through 15 different payment processors before finally finding a company that would allow us to do payouts. We were met with the same hurdles that any plant-touching business would go through getting a payment processor, which is a lot. We kept believing there was an option out there for us, and the 16th processor was our saving grace. Always be persistent.Startup capital is important, so get some and probably get more than you think! You’re going to need money to make money, especially in the cannabis industry. It’s expensive to be at events, set up your business, work with and hire the right partners to grow — the day-to-day adds up so be prepared because it could be a while before you start turning a profit.The stigma is ALIVE AND REAL. Even though you could be building an ancillary company in the cannabis industry, you’re still in cannabis. There are people out there that don’t approve of cannabis as individuals or as businesses. For example, when we were in Las Vegas for MJ Biz Con, we needed to get something printed last minute. I had a company flat-out tell me that they refused to do any printing for me because I was involved in cannabis. They didn’t care if I didn’t touch the plant, and then they hung up on me.” See the rest of the answers and the whole interview over at Fotis Georgiadis' website. The expansion of CBD for Pets has been amazing over the past few years. Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health, was recently interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis. In the interview we see where branding/imaging played a huge role in Angela Ardolino being seen as an expert in the field:“Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?I am constantly surrounded by dogs so there is never a dull moment. But I’d have to say that having a senior vice president of a major drug chain, as well as the pet buyers from a major brick-and-mortar and online retailer call ME to ask how to sell CBD, how CBD works, and if it is legal, is the most interesting thing to happen yet. Both companies called me around the same time, and I was humbled that they would seek me out for advice, and excited that we had shown big chains how important CBD is.” commented Angela Ardolino.Covering a similar question by Fotis Georgiadis when interviewing Hamish Sutherland, Founder and co-CEO of White Sheep Corp, we see again how branding and imaging is key to success and how easy it can be destroyed. It takes consistent work and consulting with someone like Fotis Georgiadis can allow you to focus on the business to backup the branding.“Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?When the industry was new, and we were the only facility in operation, there was interest from media in having a look around. During one visit, a journalist reached into her pocket to reveal some “product” she has purchased the day before at an illegal dispensary (for media research!) to investigate its quality and similarity to our cannabis. This was a huge problem for two reasons: 1) All cannabis in my facility was properly recorded and located — this was extraneous and could have led to a serious inventory issue and, while unlikely, a license suspension; and, 2) Contamination is the biggest concern in a cannabis facility and pollutants of any kind (especially on “dope”) could jeopardize an entire operation. Note to self: beyond hairnets and shoe covers, ask people if they have dope in their pockets before you let them in to your facility!” - Hamish SutherlandBranding and imaging require work. There is no doubt about that. When it is done right, it will attract a lot more than one might expect as can be seen in the above mentioned interviews by Fotis Georgiadis.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. 