NAMIC ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2019 VISION AWARDS

Best of multiethnic programming celebrated at the 2019 Multicultural Summit

The Vision Awards winners represent the best of multiethnic programs and feature the culturally diverse communities we support.” — A. Shuanise Washington, President and CEO, NAMIC

NEW YORK, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC, Inc . (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications), announced today the winners of the 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards . These awards recognize original programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and represents ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. This year’s NAMIC Vision Awards winners were celebrated at the 2019 Multicultural TV Summit in New York, an event exploring the business of reaching diverse audiences for TV and video.HBO led all networks and distributors with four NAMIC Vision Awards. HBO’s original movie, “Icebox”, received top honors in this year’s Original Movie or Special category. Rounding out HBO’s wins are awards for “Sesame Street” (Children’s), “Insecure” (Comedy), and Dwayne Johnson “Ballers” (Best Performance-Comedy). In addition, NBC Asian America took home three awards for “Searching for Queer Asian Pacific America” (Digital Media - Long Form), “Open the Pantry” (Lifestyle) and “Break Shot with Will Choi” (Variety/Talk show).ESPN received two awards with “SC Featured: The Black 14” (Reality- Social Issues) and “SC Featured: Bubba” (Sports).“The Vision Awards winners represent the best of multiethnic programs and feature the culturally diverse communities we support. Their commitment to storytelling reflects the lives and contributions of people of color creates value for everyone in the multiplatform, multimedia environment that is entertainment today”” said NAMIC’s President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington.A total of 27 networks and distributors competed for programming diversity honors presented in 17 award categories: Animation, Awards & Honors, Best Performance – Comedy, Best Performance – Drama, Children’s, Comedy, Digital Media – Long Form, Digital Media – Short Form, Documentary, Drama, Lifestyle, News/Informational, Original Movie or Special, Reality, Reality – Social Issues, Sports, and Variety/Talk Show.Networks and distributors achieving wins in a single category include BET Networks, CNN, Disney Junior, FUSE, National Geographic, Paramount Network, SHOWTIME and TV One. A judging panel of entertainment industry executives evaluated entries and selected winners based on overall imagery (creative merit, originality and presentation quality), sensitivity (the consideration given to cultural nuances), writing (the depiction of issues relevant to people of color) and the quality of acting in the performance categories. Eligibility for NAMIC Vision Awards is extended to national, network owned and operated, and affiliates of broadcast networks; national and regional cable networks; local origination programs from cable operators; first-run original program syndicators; and VOD content produced for digital platforms.A complete list for the 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards winners follows. For more information or to view the Winners Gallery, visit www.namicvisionawards.com or contact NAMIC National 212-594-5985.2019 NAMIC Vision Awards - WinnersAnimationDisney Junior – Elena of AvalorAwards & HonorsBET Networks – 2018 Soul Train AwardsBest Performance – ComedyHBO – Dwayne Johnson: BallersBest Performance – DramaTV One – Meta Golding: Behind the MovementChildren’sHBO – Sesame StreetComedyHBO – InsecureDigital Media – Long FormNBC Asian America – Searching for Queer Asian Pacific AmericaDigital Media – Short FormCNN – 25 Influential American MuslimsDocumentaryParamount Network – Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin StoryDramaSHOWTIME – The ChiLifestyleNBC Asian America – Open the PantryNews/InformationalNational Geographic – America Inside Out with Katie CouricOriginal Movie or SpecialHBO – IceboxRealityFUSE – T-Pain’s School of BusinessReality – Social IssuesESPN – ESPN Features – SC Featured: The Black 14SportsESPN – ESPN Features – SC Featured: BubbaVariety/Talk ShowNBC Asian America – Break Shot with Will Choi2019 NAMIC Vision Awards – Winners by Network/DistributorBET Networks – 1CNN – 1Disney Junior – 1ESPN – 2FUSE – 1HBO – 4National Geographic – 1NBC Asian America – 3Paramount Network – 1SHOWTIME – 1TV One – 1ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



