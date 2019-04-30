NAMIC ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2019 VISION AWARDS
Best of multiethnic programming celebrated at the 2019 Multicultural Summit
HBO led all networks and distributors with four NAMIC Vision Awards. HBO’s original movie, “Icebox”, received top honors in this year’s Original Movie or Special category. Rounding out HBO’s wins are awards for “Sesame Street” (Children’s), “Insecure” (Comedy), and Dwayne Johnson “Ballers” (Best Performance-Comedy). In addition, NBC Asian America took home three awards for “Searching for Queer Asian Pacific America” (Digital Media - Long Form), “Open the Pantry” (Lifestyle) and “Break Shot with Will Choi” (Variety/Talk show).
ESPN received two awards with “SC Featured: The Black 14” (Reality- Social Issues) and “SC Featured: Bubba” (Sports).
“The Vision Awards winners represent the best of multiethnic programs and feature the culturally diverse communities we support. Their commitment to storytelling reflects the lives and contributions of people of color creates value for everyone in the multiplatform, multimedia environment that is entertainment today”” said NAMIC’s President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington.
A total of 27 networks and distributors competed for programming diversity honors presented in 17 award categories: Animation, Awards & Honors, Best Performance – Comedy, Best Performance – Drama, Children’s, Comedy, Digital Media – Long Form, Digital Media – Short Form, Documentary, Drama, Lifestyle, News/Informational, Original Movie or Special, Reality, Reality – Social Issues, Sports, and Variety/Talk Show.
Networks and distributors achieving wins in a single category include BET Networks, CNN, Disney Junior, FUSE, National Geographic, Paramount Network, SHOWTIME and TV One. A judging panel of entertainment industry executives evaluated entries and selected winners based on overall imagery (creative merit, originality and presentation quality), sensitivity (the consideration given to cultural nuances), writing (the depiction of issues relevant to people of color) and the quality of acting in the performance categories. Eligibility for NAMIC Vision Awards is extended to national, network owned and operated, and affiliates of broadcast networks; national and regional cable networks; local origination programs from cable operators; first-run original program syndicators; and VOD content produced for digital platforms.
A complete list for the 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards winners follows. For more information or to view the Winners Gallery, visit www.namicvisionawards.com or contact NAMIC National 212-594-5985.
2019 NAMIC Vision Awards - Winners
Animation
Disney Junior – Elena of Avalor
Awards & Honors
BET Networks – 2018 Soul Train Awards
Best Performance – Comedy
HBO – Dwayne Johnson: Ballers
Best Performance – Drama
TV One – Meta Golding: Behind the Movement
Children’s
HBO – Sesame Street
Comedy
HBO – Insecure
Digital Media – Long Form
NBC Asian America – Searching for Queer Asian Pacific America
Digital Media – Short Form
CNN – 25 Influential American Muslims
Documentary
Paramount Network – Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
Drama
SHOWTIME – The Chi
Lifestyle
NBC Asian America – Open the Pantry
News/Informational
National Geographic – America Inside Out with Katie Couric
Original Movie or Special
HBO – Icebox
Reality
FUSE – T-Pain’s School of Business
Reality – Social Issues
ESPN – ESPN Features – SC Featured: The Black 14
Sports
ESPN – ESPN Features – SC Featured: Bubba
Variety/Talk Show
NBC Asian America – Break Shot with Will Choi
2019 NAMIC Vision Awards – Winners by Network/Distributor
BET Networks – 1
CNN – 1
Disney Junior – 1
ESPN – 2
FUSE – 1
HBO – 4
National Geographic – 1
NBC Asian America – 3
Paramount Network – 1
SHOWTIME – 1
TV One – 1
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
202-643-2765
