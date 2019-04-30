Trade Technologies Completes $100 Billion of Transactions and over 400,000 Trade Document Presentations

Trade Technologies handles over $10 Billion of Transactions a Year

Global Leader’s Patented Solution Breaks New Dollar & Volume Thresholds

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today that, since its founding, the Company has completed over $100 billion of international trade transactions. In total, Trade Technologies has successfully completed over 400,000 transactions on behalf of its customers worldwide. Importantly, more than 40% of these transactions were electronically presented to the bank or buyer reducing risk, collection time and costs.Trade Technologies delivers industry-leading, cloud-based software along with a global team of experienced trade professionals to manage export transactions in local language and time zones. Over the past 15 years, the Company’s TradeSharp™ platform has digitized and automated trade documents representing hundreds of thousands of international shipments. Our software and professional services streamline our customers’ operations, saving money, accelerating payments, and eliminating risk and discrepancies traditionally involved in international transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process over $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries."This is an important milestone and an exciting time for Trade Technologies,” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. "Over the past 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in demand from global exporters and major trade banks for our unique combination of industry-leading technology and award-winning professional trade document management services especially in Asia and Europe."Since its founding in 1999, Trade Technologies’ technology and business process outsourced services have led the way in enabling exporters to create accurate trade documents and deliver original digital documents online to major international trade banks and buyers. The Company’s patented, web-based TradeSharp™ Platform and professional outsourced services have dramatically changed historical paper-based international payment practices.Trade TechnologiesFounded in 1999, Trade Technologies™ ( www.tradetechnologies.com ) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its fourteen offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies, Inc. provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.Trade Technologies was featured by Trade Finance Global Trade as a Top 40 Fintech in 2019. Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the Trade Technologies software platform and process.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.