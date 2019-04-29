Specialist fire management training to reduce data center outages

Targeted fire-safety management training for data center professionals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data centre fires and false alarms account for the second biggest cause of facilities-related data centre outages (after power cuts!) but account for the longest periods of downtime – in excess of twenty-four hours on average. Targeted fire-safety training for data centre professionals will reduce this. Capitoline has introduced the world’s first management training programme that covers all aspects of fire safety management in the data centre environment and includes all necessary documentation templates to meet all regulatory and best-practice requirements.

Capitoline Director, Barry Elliott, said, “In our fifteen-years of data centre auditing we have seen time and time again small fire incidents and false alarms causing catastrophic data centre outages lasting hours or even days. In nearly every case the problems arise from a lack of management expertise in integrating power, HVAC, smoke detection, fire suppression and BMS facilities in a data centre environment. We decided to put our experience into one training course and make it really easy for our customers by including all the management document templates you need to prove and demonstrate compliance to Standards, Regulations and industry best practice.”

Capitoline’s statistics show that after removing IT-related issues, fire incidents are the second biggest cause of facilities-related outages. After power issues, fire incidents account for 21% of outages and false alarms or other fire equipment malfunctions account for another 5%. What should often be a minor incident, swiftly dealt with, usually turns into a major outage due to a host of management problems and as a result fire and related incidents account for 51% of actual facilities-related downtime in a data centre. A ‘real’ fire incident averages twenty-five hours of downtime and a false alarm or malfunction averages seventeen hours of downtime.

The technical press is full of examples, as we can see from this one in 2018:

Digiplex’s Niclas Nyström, Operations Director, Sverige, said, “On the morning of April 18, we had an incident where a fire system was activated at our facility North of Stockholm. There was no fire, however, a gas suppression discharge occurred effecting the data hall of one of our customers.

“We take this matter very seriously; we are performing a thorough root cause analysis and have engaged external specialists in this process.”

The outage led to a more than a five-hour delay in opening Nordic and Baltic stock and fixed-income markets. Affected trades included Copenhagen, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Riga, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius.

Also in 2018 a data centre in Tokyo was the site of a fatal fire, killing five and injuring 50. The data centre is believed to belong to Amazon, and the latest AWS facility in the region.

Capitoline’s new DCFS Data Centre Fire Specialist training course, which is available on-line or classroom face-to-face, covers all aspects of power, HVAC, BMS, fire detection and suppression and their necessary integration in a successful and reliable data centre. Included in the course is an eBook containing all the documentation templates required for correct data centre fire safety engineering management. The eBook, How to Manage Fire Safety in your Data Centre eBook, which contains worked examples as well as blank templates, is available as a separate download from www.capitolinetraining.com

Capitoline Ltd has been supplying specialised consultancy services to the data centre industry since 2005 and focusses on data centre design, auditing, operations management advice and training services.



