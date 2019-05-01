Swan Island Networks Announces New Data Extraction and Optimization Solution for Building Real-Time AI Data Sets

Creators of the TX360 situational awareness platform announce solution for developing and optimizing data sets for use in artificial intelligence initiatives.

Datatime.ai’s unique ability to monitor, collect and filter critical events in real time should bring a whole new dimension to AI data collections.” — Charles Jennings

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , creators of the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform deployed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, announces a solution for developing and optimizing data sets for use in artificial intelligence initiatives. Offered in both corporate and OEM/white label versions, Datatime.ai saves AI development teams months of effort by streamlining data aggregation and cleaning, while also enabling more effective use of breaking news and other real-time data.“TX360, our real time situational awareness platform, has been monitoring thousands of sources for security and threat information for years, and we’ve accumulated an impressive collection of global incident data;” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “Datatime.ai will leverage our same proven technology and enable the capture of subject data from virtually any subject area information, using a wide variety of sources. Once collected, this information can be pruned, cleaned and curated, then augmented with categories, tags, geospatial locations, digital payloads and other key information.”“Data is the new oil but extracting and refining the right data can be expensive and time consuming;” said Charles Jennings, author of “Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the LightSpeed Learners.” “Datatime.ai’s unique ability to monitor, collect and filter critical events in real time should bring a whole new dimension to AI data collections.”With over a decade of experience in delivering security intelligence to global intelligence and security teams, Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, scalable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence solutions. As an easy to use, highly scalable solution, Datatime.ai can be configured to fit the needs of any size organization.About Swan Island NetworksSwan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Since 2002, Swan Island Networks has been at the forefront in providing real-time situational awareness and intelligence solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. Swan Island’s flagship TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting Global Security Operations Centers, enabling GSOC as a Service and security/operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com or via email: pete.odell@swanisland.net



