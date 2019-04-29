Over 100 Authors and Illustrators Featured at Children’s Book Week Spotlight Events

Over 100 stores and libraries from April 29 to May 5 will to host Book Week Spotlight events.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children's Book Council and Every Child a Reader is proud to announce that the 2019 Children’s Book Week Spotlight authors and illustrators are, in alphabetical order: S. K. Ali, Airlie Anderson, Graham Annable, Zeno Alexander, Hayley Barrett, Ross Baruch, Aaron Becker, Bibi Belford, John Benzee, Cate Berry, Natascha Biebow, Cate Berry, Bea Birdsong, Tracy Bishop, Marlene Brill, Jessica Brody, Lisa Brown, Lynn Brunelle, Jimmy Cajoleas, Becky Cattie, Rosani Choksi, Raul Colon, Ying Chang Compestine, Ricardo Cortes, Sharon Cruikshank Edwidge Danticat, Rana DiOrio, Kathleen Doherty, Songju Daemicke, Cori Doerrfeld, Brianna Dumont, Chris Van Dusen, Carolyne Dee Flores, Amanda Foody, David Gallaher, Dan Gemeinhart, Eloise Greenfield, Stuart Gibbs, Nikki Grimes, Meghan Cox Gurdon, Dan Gutman, Vashti Harrison, Claire Hartfield, Perrin Hendrick, Christine Herman, Lisa Hall, Cory Ann Haydu, Gareth Hinds, Greg Howard, Amy Ignatow, Melissa Iwai, Susie Jaramillo, Ruth Harper Johnson, Michelle Ruíz Keil, Golzar Kheiltash, Aram Kim, Vincent X Kirsch, Jo Knowles, Steve Light, Tonya Lippert, Jennifer Love, Ann Malaspina, Leonard Marcus, Tim McCanna, Katie McElligot, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Nicole Melleby, Sharee Miller, Laurie Morrison, Marissa Moss, Lisa Papp, Sarah Parisi, Linda Sue Park, Kate T. Parker, Alex Penfold, Nicki Pau Preto, Jason Reynolds, Heidi Bee Roemer, Isabel Roxas, Adam Rubin, Cecilia Ruiz, Doug Salati, Stephen Savage, Lisa Scott, Dave Scheidt, T. R. Simon, Andrew Smith, Brady Smith, Mika Song, Amy Rebecca Tan, Tiffani Thiessen, e. E. Trujillo, Andrea Tsurumi, Dawn Ventola, Booki Vivat, Kiersten White, Fran Wilde, Judd Winick, Katie Tamasaki, Dan Vaccarino, Will Walton, Rowboat Watkins, Tracy Watland, Ashley Yazdani, Jane Yolen, Suzanne Young, and Ginger Zee.The 2019 Children’s Book Week Spotlight participating bookstores and libraries, alphabetical by state, are: Books Inc. (Palo Alto & Mountain View , CA); Hicklebee's Bookshop (San Jose, CA); Once Upon a Time (Montrose, CA); West Portal Branch Library (San Francisco, CA); Kepler's (Menlo Park, CA); Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver, CO); R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, CT); East City Bookshop (Washington, DC); Politics & Prose (Washington, DC); Alvin Sherman Library (Fort Lauderdale, FL); Books & Books (Coral Gable, FL); Euchee Creek Library (Grovetown, GA); Little Shop of Stories (Decatur, GA); Dragonfly Books (Decorah, IA); An Unlikely Story (Plainville, MA); Brookline Booksmith (Brookline, MA); The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art (Amherst, MA);Odyssey Bookshop (South Hadley, MA); Curious Iguana (Frederick, MD); The Ivy Bookshop (Baltimore, MD); Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers (Farmington, ME); Mustard Seed Bookstore (Bath, ME); The Red Balloon Bookshop (Saint Paul, MN); Left Bank Books (St. Louis, MO); Country Bookshop (Southern Pines, NC); Quail Ridge Books (Raleigh , NC); The Regulator Bookshop (Durham, NC); BookEnds (Ridgewood, NJ); Books & Greetings (Northvale, NJ); Inkwood Books (Haddonfield, NJ); Princeton Public Library (Princeton, NJ); 53rd Street Branch, New York Public Library (New York, NY); Aw Yeah Comics (Harrison, NY); Books of Wonder (New York, NY); Brooklyn Public Library (Brooklyn, NY); Community Bookstore (Brooklyn, NY); Escape Pod Comics (Huntington Village, NY); Ethelbert B. Crawford Public Library (Monticello, NY); Monkey See, Monkey Do...Children's Bookstore (Clarence, NY); East Palestine Memorial Public Library (East Palestine, OH); Green Bean Books (Portland, OR); Powell's Books (Portland, OR); Children's Book World (Haverford, PA); Main Point Books (Wayne, PA); Harvin Clarendon County Library (Manning, SC); The Storybook Shoppe (Bluffton, SC); Union Ave Books (Knoxville, TN); Blue Willow Bookshop (Houston, TX); Book People (Austin, TX); Brazos Bookstore (Houston, TX); The King's English Bookshop (Salt Lake City, UT); Winchester Book Gallery (Winchester, VA); Phoenix Books (Essex, VT); Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds, WA); Seattle Art Museum's Ann P. Wyckoff Education Resource Center (Seattle, WA); and Third Place Books (Seattle, WA).Info on events at all 1,300 participating bookstores, libraries and schools can be found at https://everychildareader.net/map-2019/ Follow all Book Week activities at #BookWeek100About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week, the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress).



