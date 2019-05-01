SPA AT WEST ASHLEY ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICES

Now offering coolsculpting!? Don’t miss our introductory offer! Call 843-225-9810 to get on our books now!

Cool Sculpting Near Me for the Mind and the Body

Now offering coolsculpting!🌀 Don’t miss our introductory offer! Call 843-225-9810 to get on our books now!” — Jessica Luckie

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relying on outdated methods of physical training to provide a healthier physique has proven difficult as patients age and their bodies don’t respond the same ways anymore. The Spa at West Ashley has entered the next generation of body sculpting methodologies by expanding their services into Coolsculpting, a revolutionary, direct application treatment that targets specific regions and muscle groups with a low impact, high result transformation that people are stunned. Not only by the results but by the process as well.

Coolsculpting, also known by its procedural name cryolipolysis, is a treatment designed to remove groupings of body fat. The process targets these groups to freeze and deconstruct fat cells in specific regions. Though similar to liposuction in some ways, cool sculpting is able to reach more difficult regions for treatment, where liposuction, diet, and exercise can’t affect.

Coolsculpting provides a non-invasive procedure to the efforts of therapists, allowing same-day, out-patient treatment of stubborn body fat and related tissues, reducing mass and defining muscle groups for a healthier and more attractive body. By fat freezing trouble areas, the remaining tissues and muscle groups are unaffected and remain, allowing for better tone and conditioning.

The procedure lasts about an hour, with no recovery time. During the treatment, a therapist will vacuum the areas around the fatty tissue and with the assistance of an applicator, begin the fat freezing process.

The Coolsculpting price is reliant on the procedure itself and contacting the spa will assist you in discovering its effectiveness for you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.