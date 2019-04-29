DigitalPhone.io Provides State-of-the-Art Hosted VoIP Phone System to Progress Printing Plus of Lynchburg, VA

DigitalPhone.io - Hosted Business Telephone Solutions

DigitalPhone.io is proud to announce that it has provided a flexible and feature-rich hosted VoIP phone system to Progress Printing Plus of Lynchburg, VA.

Whenever we have a question, the rapid response that we receive from DigitalPhone.io’s support team is saving us a significant amount of time, which is highly appreciated.” — Thomas Thornton, III, Progress Printing Plus

GREENSBORO, NC, US, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce that it has provided a flexible and feature-rich hosted VoIP phone system to Progress Printing Plus of Lynchburg, VA.

The implementation included approximately 50 telephone locations, with four departments that utilize faxing. Each user (i.e. “seat”) has the option to access Digitalphone.io’s solution through a mobile device app, web-based online portal, desk phone, and softphone. In addition, two conference phones were installed to support dual meeting room locations.

Commented Thomas Thornton, III, Director of Information Services at Progress Printing Plus: "We had been running an on-site PBX since 2003, which was beginning to show signs of failure. After doing some research, we determined that a cloud-based phone system would be a good fit for us. We felt that it was important to explore various options, and so we spoke to several providers both large and small. At the end of our assessment process, we made the decision to go with DigitalPhone.io. With the guidance of sales engineers at DigitalPhone.io, we purchased a hosted VoIP system that delivers significant savings, and offers extensive features that enhance our business".

Continues Mr. Thornton: "The implementation was painless. We have the internal technical knowledge to allow additional savings on some installation expenses. The phones arrived, we placed them, and we were up and running quickly. We have been very pleased with the sound quality, and the features of the online portal. Whenever we have a question, the rapid response that we receive from DigitalPhone.io’s support team is saving us a significant amount of time, which is highly appreciated. All in all, this has been a very simple transition."

Commented Nicky Smith, DigitalPhone.io’s CEO: “Tom Thornton and the staff at Progress Printing Plus have been a joy to work with. From the beginning, Tom had a deep understanding and appreciation for the role telecommunications plays in his company’s long and continued success. He definitely did his homework, and quickly identified the quality, features, and benefits that our system offers, including leaving day-to-day requests to our support staff, and having more time for internal operations. By having direct access to his administration portal, Tom can access our call analysis and reporting features, which offers information vital to his company’s sales efforts. We are delighted to have been able to assist Tom and his team with a smooth transition to their new platform.”

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital Phone) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.

VoIP Services from DigitalPhone.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.