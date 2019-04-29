Need Gift Ideas for Inmates? New Magazine Helps

FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent research from FWD.US and Cornell University shows nearly 45 percent of American adults have had an immediate family member incarcerated.Finding gifts for inmates is easy, getting that gift into a prison, that can be a serious challenge. The smuggling of drugs into prisons has forced prison mailrooms to implement crazy and bizarre restrictions like: no post cards with color ink, no greeting cards, no letters or no orders from Amazon.Prison Living Magazine: 2019 Free Stuff for Inmates helps outsiders cut through crazy mailroom restrictions with over 140 resources for free, prison approved gifts and services. There's a wide variety from Bible study courses to legal research to free books and catalogs. Prison Living Magazine is free to view online–also available in print for inmates, accepted in all prisons and full of free stuff inmates may order via snail mail.For more info visit prisonlivingmagazine.com or facebook/PrisonLivingMagazine



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.