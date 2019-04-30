Issued by Cascade Environmental

John LaChance Joins Cascade Thermal as Vice President of Technology

With this team, consultants have unprecedented access to thermal remediation capabilities under one roof.”
— John LaChance, Cascade Thermal Vice President of Technology

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Thermal, a leader in the development and implementation of in situ and on‐site thermal remediation of toxic contaminants, announces the appointment of thermal remediation expert John LaChance as Vice President of Technology.

LaChance’s environmental remediation career spans over 30 years, specializing in hydrogeology and in situ thermal remediation to address challenging site hydrogeologic and contaminant conditions. He previously served as Vice President of Hydrogeology at TerraTherm for twelve years before launching the Arcadis Thermal Remediation program in 2013, where he served as their Global Thermal Practice Lead. Most recently, John served as President of Mc2 USA Inc., A Division of McMillan-McGee Corp.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome John back to his thermal remediation roots,” said Peter Palko, Executive Vice President of Operations. “In addition to his extensive global experience with all three thermal technologies, John has a broad range of groundwater remediation experience capable of supporting Cascade’s full suite of site investigation and environmental remediation services.”

“I’m honored to join this prestigious team of talented remediation professionals,” said LaChance. “With this team, consultants have unprecedented access to thermal remediation capabilities under one roof. The broad range of practical field application of thermal, chemical, and bioremediation technologies brings customized, cost-effective solutions for any project site.”


About Cascade Thermal
Cascade Thermal is a leader in the development and implementation of in situ and on‐site thermal remediation of toxic contaminants. Cascade Thermal designs, builds and operates projects from concept to completion, using Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH), Steam Enhanced Extraction (SEE), Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH), and combinations of the technologies above. With more than 80 full time staff, the combined forces of these groups represent the most experienced team in the thermal remediation industry. Cascade Thermal is part of the Cascade Environmental family of brands. Learn more about Cascade’s full suite of drilling, site characterization, and remediation services at www.cascade-env.com.

About

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

