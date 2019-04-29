Sagenext Introduces Smart Cloud Connect to Deliver Seamless Network Connectivity and Enhanced Data Security

Sagenext, a renowned QuickBooks hosting provider, has recently introduced Smart Cloud Connect, a new feature to deliver seamless network connectivity

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext, a renowned QuickBooks hosting provider, has recently introduced Smart Cloud Connect, a new feature empowering the cloud platform to deliver seamless network connectivity, better data security as well as backup and recovery. The company has also confirmed that with this new feature the customers can now enjoy faster and more predictable performance along with more cost savings on their tax and accounting application hosting solutions. Smart Cloud Connect will also make the process of integrating add-ons on the same servers easy and hassle-free, which is an additional benefit for the users.

Being in the industry for more than 9 years, Sagenext has built a solid reputation for providing fully customized accounting and tax software hosting to CPAs, accounting professionals, bookkeepers, startups and SMBs, delivering world-class IT infrastructure to handle all kinds of workloads. Therefore, for Sagnext, Smart Cloud Connect is a major achievement as it is going to revolutionize both shared and dedicated hosting services offered by the Augusta-based cloud provider.

Some Key Features of Smart Cloud Connect:

Unmatched Efficiency - By combining cloud technology with high-performance computing (powered by world-class servers), Smart Cloud Connect will provide seamless access to the users. Be it desktop, laptop, smartphone or iPad, users can access and use all the features, functionalities, and tools of the traditional tax and accounting applications from anywhere at any time.

Enhanced Data Security – With the rapidly increasing frequency and forms of cybercrime, ensuring data security has been more than just a mere necessity for modern businesses. A step beyond the standard security protocols, Smart Cloud Connect comes with advanced security features to provide all-round protection to critical data over the servers.

Better Add-ons Integration: Smart Cloud Connect has made integrating add-ons with hosted QuickBooks application easier than ever before. Users can easily choose and integrate a number of QuickBooks add-ons on the same server to extend the functionality of their software and accomplish more tasks with great precision.

Reduced Costs - Smart Cloud Connect is definitely going to cut down high egress bandwidth costs. Along with this, Sagenext shared and dedicated hosting plans come with multiple options for resource customization, allowing users to pay only for the resources and services they use.

Speaking at the company event, the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Jack Jasteen said, “We have been witnessing an accelerating demand for high performance, mobility, efficiency and data security. By introducing Smart Cloud Connect, we have tried to address the increasing requirements of the users and help them make the most of their hosting facility - whether shared or dedicated. This new technology will allow users to work more efficiently without any fear of data theft or data loss. Teams working from different locations can easily collaborate and share the workload and attain maximum productivity”.

He further said, “We at Sagenext are taking on the time-intensive task of researching and developing innovative solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of our valuable customers”.

About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Sagenext Infotech LLC is a leading IT hosting provider located in the city of Augusta, Georgia. With a global reputation and a wealth of experience in providing world-class cloud solutions, Sagenext specializes in hosting QuickBooks, Sage Products, Drake, Lacerte, TaxWise and UltraTax along with the most popular add-ons.

Winner of Premium Usability 2019 and Rising Star 2019 by FinancesOnline, Sagenext boasts of state-of-the-art data centers in the cities of New York and Dallas. The data centers are SSAE-16 certified and are HIPAA compliant, and hence, users can rest assured that they will get unparalleled hosting services at the most nominal prices.

To know more about Sagenext shared and dedicated cloud hosting plans, dial +1.855.922.7243 or drop an email at sales@thesagenext.com. For further info, visit https://www.thesagenext.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.