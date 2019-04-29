Registration Opens for 33rd Annual NAMIC Conference

Annual NAMIC Conference theme President and CEO of NAMIC

NAMIC unveils “Multicultural Media Agenda” and report on the status of industry’s diversity and inclusion

Our theme, Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda, really captures the essence of what we endeavor to accomplish during the conference this year.” — A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC

NEW YORK , USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC, Inc. (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) opened registration for its 33rd Annual NAMIC Conference . Held as part of the communications industry’s Diversity Week, the conference is scheduled for September 17 – 18, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.This year’s conference theme, “Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda,” expresses NAMIC’s charge to increase diversity in the cable communications industry through bold and intentional initiatives. The conference brings together industry leaders, diversity experts and media professionals to find mutually beneficial solutions to enhance diversity in all aspects of the cable communications industry.“Our theme, Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda, really captures the essence of what we endeavor to accomplish during the conference this year” said A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC’s president and CEO. “We are developing fresh and innovative topics that explore the challenges the industry is facing with regard to its diversity numbers. Diversifying and enhancing opportunities for programming and professionals within the cable communications industry has been NAMIC’s principal priority since its creation and remains our chief focus, especially as the industry evolves and shifts during these turbulent times.”The two-day conference immerses attendees in sessions and workshops on content and imagery, professional development and advancements in technology. The conference culminates with the Annual Awards Luncheon, which honors the Next Generation Leaders and Luminaries and the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award , a lifetime achievement recognition for a diversity champion. The conference also features the results of the NAMIC-WICT Joint Workforce Diversity Survey during a joint Town Hall session held on September 17. Since 1999, media companies have participated in the survey which provides a clear view of the current state of ethnic and gender diversity within the cable and communications industry.Hosted at the New York Marriott Marquis, the NAMIC Conference is now open for registration at www.conference.namic.com with group discounts available and early bird pricing effective through June 7. Conference sponsors include Charter Communications, WarnerMedia and Walter Kaitz Foundation.For more information and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Sandra Girado: 212-594-5985, sandra.girado@namic.comABOUT Annual NAMIC ConferenceThe 33rd Annual NAMIC Conference, “Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda” features more than 500 attendees and 50 speakers. For the latest conference news, follow @NAMICnational on Twitter and #NAMIC33.ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



