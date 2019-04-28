Inmedix introduces immuno-autonomics to the 2019 Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference

A novel approach to management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune diseases.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, April 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc. was selected to present at the 2019 Life Science Innovation Northwest conference (LSINW) held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA. LSINW is the largest annual life science event in the Pacific Northwest and is sponsored by Life Science Washington, an independent, non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association serving the life sciences industry in the state of Washington. The conference “brings together investors, public and private life science organizations, research institutions, scientists, entrepreneurs, and the global health community to discuss and feature some of the most compelling technology breakthroughs of our time.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the short term. However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease.

With its ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to eventually quantify ANS stress as a factor affecting immune function, disease severity and treatment outcome in patients with autoimmune diseases.

“As a hometown supporter of Seattle life science innovation, Inmedix was honored to be provided an opportunity to explain the concept of immuno-autonomics,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, clinical rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder. “We believe ANS stress profile may be an overlooked, cost-effective and immediately actionable element of personalized, precision medicine able to significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases.”



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading the development of applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.