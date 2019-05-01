VogDUO Announces Long-Awaited Launch of the Super Slim Charger Pro

VogDUO Slim Wall Charger 3-port

The Charger Pro is a slender yet powerful 30W wall charger that charges three USB devices simultaneously.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco based VogDUO is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Multi-port 30W Slim Wall Charger. The launch will take place at b8ta Silicon Valley on May 1, 2019. A retail shopping area created for shoppers to try out the latest products in person, b8ta is located in the heart of Silicon Valley at San Jose's premier outdoor shopping district, Santana Row.

VogDUO’s Vice President Illy Wu says the new product is totally unlike any other charger on the market.

“We’re tremendously proud of what we’ve accomplished with the Charger Pro,” says Wu. “Once again, our talented team of engineers has come up with a product that completely changes the way people charge their devices. We hope you will come out for the launch at b8ta and get to actually try it out. We know you’ll be impressed!”

Touted as the thinnest wall charger, the innovative Charger Pro has the capacity to charge three USB devices at the same time.

It offers a number of benefits for consumers:

• With 30 watts of power it has the capability to quickly charge up to 3 tablets, phones, or other USB devices

• Only 0.5 inches thick, it fits easily into a bag, purse or pocket, making it perfect for travel

• An patented swivel plug provides 270 degrees of flexibility so it can be effectively used in a tight spot, such as behind furniture.

• Safety features include protection from overheating, overvoltage, and overcurrent

• With an attractive, glossy finish that comes in three colors, the Charger Pro will not scratch laptops or other devices when placed in the same bag.

“The Charger Pro is what we’re all about here at VogDUO,” adds Wu. “It’s innovative, of the highest quality, and beautifully designed. And it will make a difference to your life.”

About the Company

Founded in San Francisco in 2008, VogDUO is a consumer electronics design company on a mission to create unique mobile accessory and charging products. With products that are consistently well-made and environmentally friendly, the company offers exciting new styles ranging from ultrathin, multi-port chargers to cutting-edge Power Delivery power banks.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.vogduo.com/

