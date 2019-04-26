Image One USA Named a 2019 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Image One's 2019 Franchise Business Review award

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in the Image One Commercial Cleaning Franchise

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial cleaning franchise Image One USA was identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of less than 100 franchises to qualify for its 2019 Top Low-Cost Franchises list . Brands on the list had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review’s survey.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.Thousands of franchisees representing low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey between September 2017 and February 2019.“Image One is a franchise opportunity that supports our franchisees in building a commercial cleaning business they can call their own,” says Image One President and Co-founder Tim Conn. “We have been honored with consistent recognition from Franchise Business Review for being a leading service-based franchise system. This recognition underscores the value we put on supporting franchise owners every step of the way.”Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. What most people don’t realize is that there are many low-cost opportunities available that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership, without requiring a huge financial investment,” says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “The low-cost franchises that made this year’s list have all been rated highly by their franchisees and are excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership.”Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2019 Top Franchises ###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has more than 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com ###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



