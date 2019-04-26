It’s Children’s Book Week Across the Country Next Week

From therapy dogs to reading contests, from major authors on tour to a Livestream event.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children's Book Council and Every Child a Reader are proud to announce that there will be over 5,000 events across the 1,300 participating schools, libraries and bookstores in all 50 states throughout the week of April 29 to May 5 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week. A few events will even take place this weekend.Many locations are having events every day of the week, from local author readings to make your own bookmark contests. Many will also be holding voting for the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards.A look at a just a few of the types of events going on this week:> Building favorite scenes or characters with LEGOs and STEM/STEAM activities based on different children's books.> Several locations will bring in Paws to Read therapy dogs and a library is having a “Write to a Writer” activity.One indie bookstore will have a local member of the fire department in to read picture books and another will host a local heroes’ story time in the park with police and fire fighters.> Theater companies will perform in libraries, from the Dewey Decimal Players in Mt. Airy, NC to the Bridgeport, CT Downtown Cabaret.> Some schools, libraries and stores are hosting Book Week poster art contests, creating book starters for kids to write and illustrate their own bound books to take home, or having a make your own comic contest.> Several schools will host bilingual Spanish/English story times and a library in California will celebrate Children's Book Week with songs and dance from South America.> A Children’s Book Week Tic Tac Toe Game with donated children’s books as prizes.> A Seattle museum has paired children’s books with works of art to spark discussion.In addition, 100 authors and illustrators will holding events at stores and libraries during Book Week. Before these official Spotlight events, an announcement about Children’s Book Week’s anniversary will be read.Major events of note:> Children’s Book Week poster illustrators Emily Arnold McCully, Peter Sis, Rosemary Wells, David Wiesner, Uri Shulevitz, Paul O. Zelinsky, and Chris Raschka will join Leonard Marcus, author of 100 Years of Children’s Book Week Posters at Books of Wonder on Monday evening, April 29.> The Library of Congress will livestream a special program on April 29 featuring local authors who are members of the Children’s Book Guild of DC reading from twenty special children’s books of historical significance from the Library’s collections.> Eloise Greenfield and Jason Reynolds will be in conversation on April 30 at Takoma Park Library, organized with Politics & Prose, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Coretta Scott King Awards.> Cori Doerrfeld, the winner of this year’s Anna Dewdney Read Together Award, will receive a plaque and her winner’s check at a special event at the Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul on May 2.> The Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore and the Maryland SPCA are co-hosting a special event May 4 with Lisa Papp and her Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog. The SPCA will bring a shelter dog or two for a "meet and greet" with the children.> The Curious Iguana, in conjunction with Screen Free Week, is hosting Meghan Cox Gurdon for her book, The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction.> The Library of Congress will livestream a special program on April 29 featuring local authors who are members of the Children’s Book Guild of DC reading from twenty special children’s books of historical significance from the Library’s collections.Also, thanks to publisher generosity, these costume characters were sent out to Book Week locations: Baby Mouse, Bad Kitty, Bruce the Bear, Clifford, Elephant & Piggie, Geronimo Stilton, Gruffalo, Hedgie, Huckle Cat & Lowly Worm, Junie B Jones, Lady Bug Girl, Pete the Cat, Paddington, Peter Rabbit, Poky Little Puppy, Pout Pout Fish, Scuffy the Tugboat, Splat the Cat, Spot the Dog, and Thea Stilton.In addition, the beautiful 100th anniversary poster by Yuyi Morales will be handed out at three festivals on May 4: the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley, at the OMG Book Fest in St. Louis, and at the 75 book creator Hudson Children’s Book Festival in Hudson, NY.Many people and organizations are making the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week possible: hundreds of authors and illustrators; thousands of librarians, teaches, booksellers, and parents; and marketing partners such as Book Con, Parents Magazine, KidLit TV, Screen Free Week, and Sesame Workshop.Next week’s celebration is just one of the peaks of this year-long anniversary celebration. A 12 panel poster will roll out all year long as will as 100 KidLit TV videos. And we’ll celebrate Children’s Book Week again in early November with activity pages in 15 languages and 10 new Get Caught Reading posters.Remember: #BookWeek100Free resources for kids and parents can be found at EveryChildaReader.net A map of all 1,300 participating locations can be found here: https://everychildareader.net/map-2019/ About Every Child a Reader & the Children’s Book CouncilEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week (celebrating its 100th anniversary this year), Get Caught Reading, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress), and the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards. Every Child a Reader is managed by the Children’s Book Council, the nonprofit trade association for children’s book publishers in North America, partnering with national organizations on reading lists, educational programming, and diversity initiatives.Twitter https://twitter.com/EveryChildRead Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EveryChildAReader/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.