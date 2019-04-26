Pre-teen and Mother, E’yannie A. Gomez and Shantia N. Benson, Named Among Best of Spring Reading, 2019

E'yannie A. Gomez, Author

Duo delivers a daring, entertaining, and unique book using journal writing

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the challenges and joys experienced by children and adults today are mother and child authors, Shantia N. Benson and 11-year-old, E'yannie A. Gomez. Their book, " The Crazy World of Alexa ” (2019) has been recognized as one of the Best of Spring Reading, 2019, their publicist announced today.Every year, an award-winning journalist recognizes authors worldwide to form the 'Best of Spring Reading.' Genres include inspirational, spiritual, mystery, sci-fi, children’s, urban literature, romance, and health and wellness.Shantia N. Benson and E'yannie A. Gomez chose the exciting and creative platform, journal writing. The genre not only entertains, but adds to the social, and emotional health of it readers. Journal writing is considered by many to be the purest form of self-expression which is read without being judged or critiqued."The authors' style is reflective and introspective. But it's also empowering and entertaining because it helps the writer and reader walk things out in real time," explained Fran Briggs , Publicist to Gomez and Benson. "What you read, is what you get. Raw, appropriate, and organized thought without censorship or editing. E'yannie and Shantia deliver dynamically and without conformity.""The Crazy World of Alexa” is a journal in short story, form. Much of the content is inspired by the authors’ true life, events. Among the most popular entries is the inspiring tale of how "Alexa" uses her brain, and not her brawn, to defeat "the bully twins.” In doing so, she shows readers a great way to take a stand against bullying by encouraging them to find an adult and speak up.Gomez spoke about her writing style. "I thought about all the things could go wrong when handling a bully situation. Then I wrote how I would encourage kids to speak up if they are bullied or see someone who is," she stated. "There's fun and stories that will make you laugh, too. For example, 'Poop Wars.' The readers will see what usually happens when my sister and I disagree about whose turn it is to change our baby brother's diaper."For more information, including where to order, visit https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-World-Alexa-Eyannie-Gomez/dp/1724576739 . For booking and speaking engagements, contact the authors' publicist, Fran Briggs. FranBriggs@aol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.