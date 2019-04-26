PCX, INC. ANNOUNCES KEY NEW HIRE in OEM/CEM SALES DIVISION

PCX, Inc. anticipates significant growth in their OEM/CEM Sales Division with the addition of new OEM/CEM salesperson Angelina Murillo.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the hire of a new OEM/CEM Account Manager Angelina Murillo. Angelina comes to PCX, Inc. with over 20 years of experience in sales and sales management within the manufacturing industry of high-end consumer products. Murillo was a Global sales manager which included training, seminars, and education as well as overseeing the daily operations of her team. She is quoted saying "I am ambitious and eager to grow and continue to develop professionally, especially in this new industry at PCX, Inc.".

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “Angelina’s experience, education, temperament, and intellectual curiosity make her a key addition to the OEM/CEM sales division. Her level of attention to detail and organizational skills will complement the department’s mission of superlative service and great client experience powerfully.”

“I am excited to have such an experienced Account Manager on my team,” said Sara Burrell, VP of Sales. “With Angelina’s experience and goal oriented attitude, it will lead to great success.”

Murillo will be fulfilling the role of account manager in the OEM/CEM sales department. The account manager role is the critical interface between the company and our valued clients. Their focus is to deliver solutions for part sourcing challenges in a cost-efficient and high-quality way.

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.

