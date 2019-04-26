Success and Failure in Business And How Social Media Can Make All the Difference

Dhar Mann, Founder and CEO of LiveGlam Candice Georgiadis Maree Jones, Social Media Strategist

Branding and Imaging along with Social Media may be the missing key between success and failure

It’s okay to be scared. It’s okay to have worries. It’s okay to doubt yourself. But it’s not okay to give up because of that.” — Dhar Mann, Founder and CEO of LiveGlam

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.One of the big things in today's world of business is 'getting the word out'. But unlike in the past, it is no longer just pounding your ad to viewers. Creating brand awareness and strong image is key and that is where Social Media comes in. Candice Georgiadis, being a social media expert, knows all about this. Her focus on building corporate images and brands helps many people and companies.What better way to highlight the impact of Social Media than with her interview of Dhar Mann, Founder and CEO of LiveGlam. Someone that has been at both ends of the success/failure spectrum:“Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?Throughout my life I’ve experienced epic successes and failures. From starting my first business at 19 and funding millions of dollars in real estate transactions to losing it all in the mortgage crisis. From making International headlines as an early pioneer in the medical marijuana industry to going completely broke sleeping on a friend’s couch. I’ve experienced more setbacks than most people can even imagine on the way to creating the 8-figure cosmetics business I run today, and that life and business experience ultimately is what led me to being the storyteller and content creator I am today.People are able to empathize with failure, and because I’ve failed more than most people have, that’s what makes me relatable. I turned to social media as the best way to connect with more people and spread positivity and inspiration.” - commented Dhar Mann.Dhar Mann turned this road traveled into a Social Media success which he explains during his interview by Candis Georgiadis “Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about Social Media Marketing?Six months ago, I decided to create my first motivational Facebook video. I committed myself to making two videos a week, and within a short amount of time, my videos started catching on. Today my videos have been viewed over 150 million times and have been shared by millions of people. I’m growing over 50,000 followers a week on Facebook, and on Instagram I have over 500,000 followers.”Those are some serious figures that Dhar Mann has generated from consistency and interaction with followers. A major turnaround success with the help of correct use of social media.Candice Georgiadis takes on Maree Jones, social media strategist, as another example of social media being the key element to business growth and success. Maree manages social media content for her clients from the day to day all the way to the '30K foot view' of content landscape. She had been across the country speaking about digital footprints and online reputations... imaging and branding. Here is one important part of the interview by Candice Georgiadis:“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.High-Quality Images: Instagram wouldn’t be the platform it is without beautiful, compelling images. No one is successful on that platform without something cool, great, creative, funny or interesting to share on a regular basis. High-quality photos must be the backbone of any Instagram strategy.Consistency in Posting-Frequency: As I mentioned with LinkedIn and Twitter, consistency of posting directly contributed to my personal business growth. The same can be said for Instagram. Posting frequency, and learning what that should be for your business, is something that’s very underrated.Leveraging Stories: It’s not enough to share a post. The super users are alerting people, via Stories, of the fact that they’ve posted something. It can be an incredible tool for getting more views and interaction on your regularly scheduled content. Plus, you can make it much more fun and engaging with gifs, stickers, and other clever Story accessories.Saying NO to Automated DMs: I can’t tell you how disappointed I am when someone sends me an automated DM after I follow them. It’s incredibly presumptuous from a customer journey perspective.Boosting or Promoting Posts to Target Audiences: There are some really great promotional and targeting features within Instagram business accounts. I especially love to promote content while targeting people similar to my followers. It’s handy regarding finding like-minded people.Community Management: Some of the most successful Instagrammers are ones who take the time to follow new people, comment on posts, ask people questions and actually engage.” You can read the whole interview here Candice Georgiadis' interviews really bring to light how important social media is, how it can literally be the make or break component to a business' strategy. Her selection of interviewees brings real world examples and knowledge, not theory, to the marketplace. Compelling stories of real world success and failure with genuine people, not just providing simple answers, but giving heartfelt background and knowledge during the interviews.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis

