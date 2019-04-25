Chem-Dry Announces Franchise Agreement for Guatemala

International carpet cleaning franchise continues to make inroads in Latin American markets

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry has signed a Master Franchise agreement for Guatemala with business partners and siblings Donald Arana and Maria Paz Arana.

The Aranas already have several business ventures, including a well-known remodeling business and design studio in Guatemala City. “We fell in love with what Chem-Dry offers, both in terms of a corporate culture that supports entrepreneurs and all the possibilities it provides for carpet & floor cleaning, upholstery and more,” as shared by Donald Arana. “Our projects can be anything from a large home or office building to a group of preschools, and Chem-Dry’s services will be of benefit to them both during and after our redesign work.”

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in 55 countries.The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents.

As part of an aggressive global growth strategy, Chem-Dry is seeking Master Franchise owners, who will control the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop and expand into that territory.

The Aranas plan to start with their own Chem-Dry operation in Guatemala City. Once they are up and running, the plan is to further expand with sub-franchises across the country. “We are working toward our grand opening, building brand awareness on social media, and letting the many architects, building contractors and facility owners in our professional network know about the business and what it can offer.” A constant feature in those conversations is Chem-Dry’s unique carpet-cleaning process, Maria Arana said.

“Guatemala is very humid, and the idea that Chem-Dry uses 80% less water than other steam cleaners will be an important factor in this market,” she explained. “People don’t want their carpets to stay wet, because it takes them very long to dry. Chem-Dry solves that problem.”

She added that Chem-Dry’s more than 50 green-certified products also will give them, and their eventual franchises, another competitive edge.

“Our society is very rapidly gaining consciousness about sustainability and the environment, and these safe, effective products will give us another substantial market edge,” she said. “I am very eager for Guatemalans to hear about and then experience the Chem-Dry difference.”

“We have nothing that’s remotely similar to Chem-Dry here, and we believe that there is a huge opportunity for both commercial and residential cleaning,” Donald Arana concluded. “Chem-Dry will allow us to provide a safe, effective line of cleaning services, build a strong business to grow alongside our other company and also provide business opportunities for other entrepreneurs here in Guatemala.”

“Chem-Dry is the perfect fit for young, enthusiastic entrepreneurs such as Donald and Maria,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Our 40 years of success in the United States and continued worldwide growth shows business professionals that Chem-Dry is a long-term, stable business opportunity that works well in any market and cultural environment. We are confident that Donald and Maria are going to start strong and grow quickly as they build their own customer base, and then leverage their Master Franchise capabilities to help others become busy, successful Chem-Dry franchise owners.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.