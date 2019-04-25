Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute Author and Speaker Amy Blackwell

Christian Faith Speaker Amy Blackwell Signs Book Publishing Contract With Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute with Tricia Andreassen as CEO.

My testimony proves that we are never too broken and hopeless for our Heavenly Father to come in and do a new work in us.” — Amy Blackwell

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The debut book in the Christian Faith Genre for the female target audience is slated to be out late summer to early fall of 2019. The purpose of Blackwell’s first book is to share her personal story of overcoming life struggles and labels. “I want to show that no matter what or who you are, NOTHING can stop Gods plan.” Comments Blackwell. My testimony proves that we are never too broken and hopeless for our Heavenly Father to come in and do a new work in us. As I began to get help and let Him work in me the transformation happened. I also want to let the reader know that someone who lacks education and battles social anxiety can still make a difference.” Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute will distribute in hardcover and e-book format with an option for an Audio Book format to be released. “I heard Tricia Andreassen speak at the Global Media Summit in Dallas Texas on the topic, ‘Don’t let your Grandma’s receipt die with you.” In hearing this message I began to weep knowing that it was time for God to unlock parts of my voice and share what He had done for me. Releasing the shame behind abuse, financial loss, and almost having an abortion was not the testimony I wanted but this is the testimony I have from His grace and victory." Blackwell said in a statement. “This God-Inspired assignment to bring teaching and hope to women is bigger than a dream. It is my purpose.” Blackwell can be reached through her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thetestimonyineverwanted/ Creative Life Publishing's mission is to help writers unlock their voice, and discover the story within. The focus is to bring a message of hope, encouragement, leadership and faith, as well as life and business success strategies through the published word.The learning division is focused on providing educational resources to grow in multiple areas of life including: personal growth, parenting, dream building, business and marketing, faith and spiritual growth as well as writing retreats that help aspiring Authors become published. The Publishing company also works with seasoned Authors on how to effectively market their book through multi-channels such as how to develop online courses, podcasts,video production, TV and speaking content; pulling it all together for expanding their reach. CEO, Tricia Andreassen has a private coaching program for those who are wanting to become Best-Selling Authors and distribute their book through various forms of communication. Andreassen offers writing retreats, professional speaker content development workshops, as well as personal healing retreats focused on spiritual breakthrough. Book submissions are required through content review and private Author interview for integrity and personal integrity. Email Publishing@CLPLI.com or to inquire about Tricia Andreassen’s personal coaching, book content (keynote speaking) development, and marketing strategy services please visit www.UnstoppableWarrior.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.