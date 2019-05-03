CXO Guide: Customer Success – Regalix reveals the latest trends in this domain

The CXO Guide: Customer success 2019

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released the latest edition of CXO Guide titled “Customer Success.” The CXO Guide is a Regalix research initiative meant for business leaders that encapsulates insights from multiple domains based on deep research conducted by industry experts.This edition focuses on how companies benefit from different customer success strategies and the best practices used in this domain. Factors like mapping of customer journeys, creating engagement strategies to reduce churn and establishing a company-wide focus on customer success have also been explained in detail.The report further goes on to add insights about upselling, customer retention, the impact of digitization on customer success and the significant role of data in this area.“Although customer success has its roots in the SaaS world, it is widely adopted acrossindustries today. For customer success to produce the results that it is capable of, it must permeate every aspect of the business and must be carried through the very DNA of the organization,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.“The ultimate goal of customer success is to make the customer as successful as possible, which in turn improves customer lifetime value for the organization.”About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



