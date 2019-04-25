Global Audio And Video Equipment Manufacturing Market Size And Overview

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global audio and video equipment manufacturing market is expected to grow from around $280 billion in 2017 to more than $340 billion in 2021 at a rate of nearly 6%. The audio and video equipment manufacturing market includes establishments that manufacture electronic audio and video equipment for home entertainment, motor vehicles, and public address and musical instrument amplification. Audio and video equipment include amplifiers, car stereos, DVD/Blue-ray players, home stereo systems, loudspeakers, microphones, headphones, televisions, speaker systems, video cassette recorders and video cameras.

The audio and video equipment manufacturing industry is segmented into the following –

The audio equipment manufacturing industry comprises establishments that manufacture electronic audio equipment such as loudspeakers, music players, amplifiers and microphones.

The video equipment manufacturing industry includes companies that manufacture electronic video equipment such as televisions, video cameras, DVD/Blue-ray players and video cassette recorders.

Audio and video equipment manufacturers procure raw materials such as permanent magnets, copper coils, metal and plastic casings, stainless steel cabinets, video displays and electronic components from metal manufacturing and plastic products manufacturing companies. Audio and video equipment are usually designed in-house. Components are assembled at different stages on an assembly line to obtain the final product. Finished products are subjected to various tests to detect defects and ensure proper functioning. Audio and video equipment are sold to customers through distributors, retail chains and retail stores.

Audio And Video Equipment Manufacturing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides audio and video equipment manufacturing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global audio and video equipment manufacturing market, audio and video equipment manufacturing market share, audio and video equipment manufacturing market players, audio and video equipment manufacturing market size, audio and video equipment manufacturing market segments and geographies, audio and video equipment manufacturing market trends, audio and video equipment manufacturing market drivers and audio and video equipment manufacturing market restraints, audio and video equipment manufacturing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The audio and video equipment manufacturing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read global audio and video equipment manufacturing market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global audio and video equipment market, (by type—video equipment (television, video cameras, and video players), and audio equipment (loudspeakers and sound bars, music players and other audio devices, microphones, amplifiers and mixers)

Data Segmentations: Audio and video equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type—video equipment (television, video cameras, video players), and audio equipment (loudspeakers and sound bars, music players and other audio devices, microphones, amplifiers and mixers)); market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Audio And Video Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Electronics Inc., Sony Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Bose Corporation, Pioneer Corp, Alpine Electronics, Inc. Kenwood Cowpox International Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Africa and Middle East.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: global audio and video equipment market comparison with macro-economic factors, audio and video equipment market size, percentage of GDP, global, by country, per capita average audio and video equipment expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, audio and video equipment market product analysis, audio and video equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Audio And Video Equipment Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for companies in the audio and video equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include audio players manufacturing companies considering manufacturing vinyl equipment players on a small scale to capitalize on the rising popularity of vinyl records. Samsung’s growth strategy that aims at developing advanced audio and video technologies through research and development and company acquisitions.

Opportunities For Companies In The Audio And Video Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global audio and video equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 347

Number of Figures: 212

Number of Tables: 216



