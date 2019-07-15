Jahn H. Oppenheimer, DDS, FICOI, FIDIA Listed as Best for Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Jahn H. Oppenheimer, DDS, FICOI, FIDIA

Coral Gables, Florida Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Jahn H. Oppenheimer listed as Best for Implant, Cosmetic & Family Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral Gables, Florida dentist , Jahn H. Oppenheimer DDS, FICOI, FIDIA has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Oppenheimer practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry with Dental Associates of South Florida, 30 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. He treats patients in Dade County, South East Florida, Miami, South Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, and Kendall.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, General Dentistry, Dental Implants, Endodontics (Root Canals), Prosthodontics (Crowns, Bridges & Veneers), Periodontal Treatment for Gum Disease, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Children’s Dentistry, Extractions, Bone Grafts, Tooth Whitening and Dental Emergency Care.Dr. Oppenheimer received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Marquette University. During his 30 years in practice, he has been extremely active in continuing education. Dr. Oppenheimer has been awarded prestigious fellowship status by The International Congress of Oral Implantologists and Mastership honors by the American Dental Implant Association.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Jahn H. Oppenheimer directly at 305-448-7778.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



