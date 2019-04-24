THIRD ANNUAL ANNA DEWDNEY READ TOGETHER AWARD WINNER AND HONOR BOOKS ANNOUNCED

The Red Balloon Bookstore in St. Paul to Host Reading and Award Event May 2

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penguin Young Readers, the Children’s Book Council, and Every Child a Reader are proud to announce that The Rabbit Listened, written and illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld (Dial Books), is the winner of the third annual Anna Dewdney Read Together Award.This award is given annually to a picture book that is both a superb read-aloud and also sparks compassion, empathy, and connection. The award commemorates the life and work of author/illustrator Anna Dewdney, and celebrates her commitment to reading with young children and putting books into as many little hands as possible.Along with The Rabbit Listened, Cori Doerrfeld has illustrated popular books such as Little Bunny Foo Foo and The True Adventures of Esther the Wonder Pig. Her next book from Dial will be Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!, which releases July 2, 2019. She lives with her family in Minneapolis, Minnesota.A reading by Cori and an award presentation will take place at the Red Balloon Bookstore in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 2 at 10:30 AM. This event is one of many children’s literature events taking place across the U.S. from April 29 to May 5 at 1,300 schools, libraries and bookstores as part of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week.The Honor Books for 2019 are: Drawn Together, by Minh Lê; illus. by Dan Santat (Disney Hyperion); Dreamers, by Yuyi Morales (Holiday House); I Am Enough, by Grace Byers; illus. by Keturah A. Bobo (Balzer & Bray/Harper); Julian is a Mermaid, by Jessica Love (Candlewick); and Thank You, Omu!, by Oga Mora (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers).Doerrfeld will be awarded a prize of $1,000 from the Children’s Book Council and Penguin will purchase and donate 250 copies of The Rabbit Listened to a school, library, or literacy organization of her choice.The winner and honor books were chosen by voting over the last two months by librarians, teachers, and booksellers across America.About Anna DewdneyAnna Dewdney was the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of Llama Llama Red Pajama. Other award-winning books in the Llama Llama series include Llama Lama and the Bully Goat, Llama Lama Time to Share, Llama Llama Misses Mama, Llama Llama Holiday Drama, and Llama Llama Mad at Mama. Llama Llama Loves to Read will release in May 2018. She was also the author/illustrator of Little Excavator, Nobunny’s Perfect, Roly Poly Pangolin, and Grumpy Gloria. Anna worked as a rural mail carrier and taught at a boys’ boarding school for many years before becoming a full-time author and illustrator. Anna was a committed advocate of literacy, speaking regularly on this topic and publishing articles in the Wall Street Journal and other national outlets.About Penguin Young ReadersPenguin Young Readers is one of the leading children’s book publishers in the United States. The company owns a wide range of imprints and trademarks including Dial Books, Dutton, Grosset & Dunlap, Kathy Dawson Books, Nancy Paulsen Books, Penguin Workshop, Philomel, Puffin, G. P. Putnam’s Sons, Viking, Razorbill, Speak, and Frederick Warne. These imprints are home to such award-winning, New York Times- bestselling authors as, Laurie Halse Anderson, Judy Blume, Jan Brett, Eric Carle, Ally Condie, Roald Dahl, Tomie dePaola, Sarah Dessen, Anna Dewdney, John Flanagan, John Green, Oliver Jeffers, Marie Lu, Mike Lupica, Richelle Mead, Richard Peck, Ruta Sepetys, Jacqueline Woodson and dozens of other popular authors. Penguin Young Readers Group is also the proud publisher of perennial brand franchises such as the Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys series, Peter Rabbit, Spot, the Classic Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Madeline, Mad Libs, the Rangers Apprentice, Skippyjon Jones, Who Was?, and Flower Fairies among many others. Penguin Young Readers Group is a division of Penguin Group LLC, a Penguin Random House company.About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America. Every Child a Reader’s major national programs include: Children’s Book Week, celebrating 100 years this year; the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards; Get Caught Reading; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress.###Penguin Contact:Marisa Russell, Director of Publicity 212-414-3467 mrussell@penguinrandomhouse.comTessa Meischeid, Senior Publicist, Penguin Young Readers Group, 212-414-3561 tmeischeid@penguinrandomhouse.com



