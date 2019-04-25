Federal Procurement Levels with Black Businesses Have yet to Bounce Back

For first half of Fiscal Year 2019 the Federal Government does an Appalling 1.3% with Black Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce® (NBCC) is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora. Therefore, we have launched Project Phoenix to exponentially increase the amount of Black business procurement at the federal government level.As the George W. Bush Administration ended Black business procurement was at 8.0%. During the Obama Administration levels fell consistently. As President Trump entered the White House levels were at 1.8% and falling. Today, the levels have yet to turn around. For first half of Fiscal Year 2019 (October 1 – March 31, 2019) the average is 1.3% (according to the Federal Procurement Data System). "Hopefully, we have now hit bottom and the subsequent reports will show an upward trend consistent with an improved economy," says Harry C Alford, president & CEO.Federal agencies are encouraged to utilize the Small Business Administration’s 8a procurement program which emphasizes utilization of designated minority firms. The SBA is a proven example of the value of this program. This agency’s Black procurement levels are at 34% which leads all other agencies by far. During the second Bush Administration, Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Alphonso Jackson committed his procurement to 8a utilization. His agency approached the 30% Black procurement level during his tenure. Today, HUD is at 5.9%.Department of Defense does 1.00%; Department of Energy does 0.20%; Veteran Affairs does 2.80%; NASA does 1.20%.The NBCC encourages all decision makers and associations of influence to encourage our federal agencies to improve their status of Black business procurement. Positive activity will result in an improved overall economy and increased employment levels. "The federal government is the number one business customer. Improved performance will strengthen the weakest link of our economic chain" says Alford.Additional information on how to do business with the federal government will be available at the National Black Chamber of Commerce's annual conference in Atlanta, July 24-27, 2019. All are welcome, go to bit.ly/NBCC2019 for specifics.



