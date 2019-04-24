Business Book Marketing Latest Topic of “All Things Book Marketing” Podcast

Smith Publicity Book Publicist Kristi Hughes Cherry Hill, NJ office staff

Veteran business book publicist Kristi Hughes offers actionable insights, tips and advice for marketing business books.

Through the "All Things Book Marketing" podcast we’re able to provide tailored, actionable tips and strategies for specific genres by interviewing some of our top publicists.” — Dan Smith

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest episode of the “All Things Book Marketing” podcast, Kristi Hughes, one of Smith Publicity 's most experienced business book publicists, speaks with Dan Smith about a wide range of topics related to business book marketing Hughes, a ten-year veteran of Smith Publicity, is one of the firm’s go-to book publicists for business book clients. She is the second Smith Publicity publicist interviewed as part of a new series of genre-specific episodes on the podcast. Senior publicist and Publicity Manager Janet Shapiro was recently interviewed and discussed book marketing for lifestyle and wellness authors “Our podcast has become quite popular,” says Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith. “In addition to broader book marketing insights and industry perspectives on a variety of topics, after numerous requests from listeners we’ve started a series of episodes that focus on specific genres. While the information is certainly valuable for all authors, we’re able to provide tailored, actionable tips and strategies for individual genres by interviewing some of our top publicists.”Discussion points of the business book marketing episode include:• Strategies and tactics to secure the most impactful media coverage for business books and authors• How business authors can leverage publicity and use the book as a business card• Why many authors use publicity as the marketing arm of their business and generate new business and buildtheir expert brand• The changing business media landscape and how this affects book marketing for business authors• The power of byline articles, excerpts and expert commentary• The importance of a book publicity campaign being a team effort, and how authors can augment and maximize the results publicists produceAbout Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers. www.SmithPublicity.com

Smith Publcity Company Profile Video



