New Hilted Cookware Skillet Takes the Cast Iron Throne

Dinner is coming.

Company creates “Legend” skillet with sword-hilt handle

Cooking is just more fun when you’re slinging around our 10” Legend skillet like a sword!” — Bruce Valles, Hilted Cookware Founder

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your home is your castle, what better way to defend the honor of your kitchen table than with a cast iron skillet with a sword handle?

At least, that’s the opinion of Hilted Cookware, a new company that wanted to take traditional cookware options and imbue them with a more imaginative spirit.

“Over the course of our lives, we’ve all been transported to imaginary worlds through swords,” says Hilted Cookware founder Bruce Valles and co-founder Victor Avila, two brothers waging war against traditional cookware. “Swords and swordplay captivate our imaginations, whether it’s clashing sticks as kids, reading tales of dueling knights and swashbuckling pirates, or sitting around with friends watching ‘Game of Thrones’. Plus, cooking is just more fun when you’re slinging around our 10” Legend skillet like a sword!”

After brainstorming the idea over a conversation with friends, Valles and Avila (Seattle-based entrepreneurs and 3D printing experts) started coming up with prototypes. Once they had a 3D printed design that would live up to its name, they found a foundry in the Midwest willing to join their journey to create and season the skillets, and the “Legend” skillet was born.

“We needed to find a foundry that had experience in creating custom skillets but also the domain expertise to support our crazy design requirements. We’re fortunate to have found both under one roof,” says Valles.

The company is currently accepting pre-orders for the first batch of skillets, which will be shipped on May 13 – just in time for the series finale of “Game of Thrones” on May 19.

“We know a lot of Game of Thrones fans have been hitting us up for these skillets and asking us if they’ll arrive in time for the finale,” Valles says with a smile. “If they want to surprise their watch parties with a ‘legend’ for the finale, they’d better get on it and pre-order now.”

Hilted Cookware representatives are available for interviews about their unique take on the cast iron skillet. To schedule an interview, contact hello@hiltedcookware.com

About Hilted Cookware:

Hilted Cookware started as an idea to enrich traditional means of cookware. We set out with an ambitious dream to create something truly unique and unseen that would encompass old-world aesthetics with traditional functionality. After several redesigns and late-night prototyping, Hilted Cookware was born. Check out our “Legend” skillet at www.hiltedcookware.com.

Hilted Cookware: The Legend is Born



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.