Building Brand Identity Via Social Media and Hard Work

Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset, Inc. James Whitehead, Strategic Director at Pasha Brands and CEO of CBD Therapeutics Corey Mangold, Principal and Co-Founder of Gigasavvy

How marketing in the Cannabis industry requires innovation

We are currently working on some of the first direct to consumer and adult use cannabis products for Mexico under the CBD therapeutics banner.” — James Whitehead, CEO of CBD Therapeutics

One of the recent interviews is with Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset, Inc., a company that turns retail data into real-time cannabis market insights. Being in the cannabis space, marketing is one of many challenging aspects of the industry with companies like Facebook and Google blocking or severely limiting how you can advertise on their platforms.“The cannabis industry is an incubator in a lot of ways, by not being able to leverage traditional platforms it forces organizations to come up with something unique to generate awareness and adoption.Some areas that are working well in this vertical, that may translate well into other industries, is connecting and working closely with the sales staff that promotes your product. In the cannabis industry the sales associate, or budtender as they are commonly referred to, commands a significant amount of purchasing power, particularly for newer consumers who are still navigating the brand landscape. A marketing strategy that connects directly with these associates can be invaluable for operators, as they are informed on your product and will be more likely to recommend and present to the consumer. This is an example of a marketing strategy that can translate relatively easily, and there are a host of others around analytics, supply chain and business processes that can translate nicely too!” The whole interview can be see on Fotis Georgiadis' website. Due to the restrictions and some of the negative stigma still associated with the cannabis space, companies like Gigasavvy have stepped in to help the industry and business grow with new marketing strategies. Here is part of Fotis Georgiadis' interview with Corey Mangold, Principle and Co-Founder of Gigasavvy:“What led me into the cannabis industry is a culmination of nearly 30 years. I was developing business ideas and strategies from a very young age. At the age of 18, I began my first venture in the software development industry and built and exited companies in Northern California until landing in Southern California in 2007. In 2008, I started my most recent venture before Orchid Ventures, a nationally respected advertising agency Gigasavvy. During my 20 years of building businesses from the ground up, I began pursuing my passions, which led me to cannabis. For nearly 15 years I hadn’t used cannabis, and after suffering major anxiety and daily panic attacks, I began using both THC and CBD-based products. I began to see major improvements in my daily life, and the stigma of cannabis in my household died a quick death. I began viewing cannabis as a medicine, and not a recreational drug like alcohol or tobacco. Through my own studies and research, I developed a keen understanding of manufacturing processes with cannabis and began to better understand the levels of quality. This understanding led my partner Rene Suarez and I to create a brand with a sole mission of creating the highest quality cannabis products in form factors that would lead to a great user experience.” replied Corey Mangold, Principle and Co-Founder of Gigasavvy as well as President and Co-Founder of Orchid Ventures Inc.The interview goes on to cover Orchid Ventures listing on the public markets as well as some of the hurdles of an industry that still has a massive black market.Even with all these challenges, the cannabis market continues to grow at an impressive rate. Entering the market is a daunting task but as seen in Fotis Georgiadis' interview with James Whitehead , Strategic Director at Pasha Brands and CEO of CBD Therapeutics, sometimes the market picks you.“Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?In 2001 I was in a rollover motor vehicle accident in which I broke my back and sustained multiple other serious injuries. Over a course of four years I had to relearn how to walk and ultimately repair to the point where I could consider joining the workforce. Since this time I have been in five other major motor vehicle accidents, none of which have been my fault. In my process of recovery, spanning close to two decades, I discovered that cannabis worked for me much better than any other intervention.Four and a half years ago I started the dispensary with the insurance proceeds from my most recent accident. I started very humbly sleeping in the back and bagging all of the cannabis myself. I slowly grew the business to have 3 locations and over 100 employees. During the course of helping people over several years I learned that CBD was the most effective cannabinoid at managing many conditions. I then started to reach out to hemp farmers, ultimately vertically integrating Canadian hemp, and created Canada’s largest direct to consumer CBD company based around education and high-quality Canadian CBD. We went on to serve tens of thousands of Canadians and help many people improve the quality of their lives naturally and safely."



