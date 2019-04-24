Bilingual Teacher Shares Exemplary Method of Teaching

Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy: A Guide for Teachers, Tutors, and Parents

An invaluable aide to make reading easy for children

All children should have the opportunity to learn and have the right to excel to the best of their ability, especially in reading.” — Susie Navarijo

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, Texas. Susie Navarijo's debut book "Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy" is a first-grade bilingual teacher’s guide in teaching reading in both languages. The book is her attempt to share the successful teaching methods she developed over three decades of being an educator.

In most cases, bilingual teachers would have to teach English and Spanish reading at different levels. This book shows the methods that can be used for both reading groups. She also shares the experiences she had in trying to help children with special needs and of different backgrounds. She hopes that her insight and experiences will help anyone who wants to help children of all ages and abilities.

"Susie G. Navarijo's Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy: A Guide for Teachers, Tutors and Parents makes the task of teaching children whose first language is not English clever hints for learning how to read the English language. Her hints for how the letters appear and sound are clever and make reading and writing English fun and enticing for children. It becomes a game instead of a task, says Tess Lyn, an Amazon customer.

"Reading is the critical foundation for learning. It is fundamental to every child’s growth. I began tutoring children from other schools and decided to use my own methods of teaching so I wrote a workbook. It has proven to be very successful. After seeing the children’s success, many teachers would tell me that I should share my method of teaching reading in English and Spanish," Navarijo shares.

Navarijo's book will be featured in this year’s Book Expo America, the largest annual book trade fair in the United States. It will be held on May 29-31 at The Javits Center in New York, NY.

About the Author:

Susie G. Navarijo is a retired first-grade teacher. She taught thirty years at Cable Elementary in the Northside District in San Antonio, Texas, where she was one of the first bilingual teachers in the district. In 1986, she was selected Bilingual Teacher of the Year for the San Antonio Area Association for Bilingual Education. Because she had to divide her groups into English and Spanish, as well as by ability, she developed methods that allowed her to stress commonalities in both languages.





Written by Susan Navarijo

