Record Insurance Industry Employment and Impending Retirements is Creating Serious Issues For Employers

The 11th annual Insurance Industry Employment Report highlights record employment, employer challenges and solutions to impending retirements.

This year’s report was different because companies are not only having to add to staff with job growth positions, they are having a hard time keeping the talent they currently have,” — Roger Lear, Co-Founder Great Insurance Jobs

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record Insurance Industry Employment and Impending Retirements is Creating Serious Issues For EmployersFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 24, 2019 – Orlando, FL – The 2019 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey released today by GreatInsuranceJobs.com , showcases a record number of jobs in the industry with no signs of slowing down. Fifty-four insurance companies representing over 285,000 employees shared many hiring challenges and possible solutions to the retiring workforce. Retirements, job growth, compensation issues and educating talent in other industries and colleges are just a few of the tasks talent acquisition departments are tasked.“This year’s report was different because companies are not only having to add to staff with job growth positions, they are having a hard time keeping the talent they currently have,” states Roger Lear, Co-Founder of GreatInsuranceJobs.com. “Talented underwriters, claims, actuaries and virtually any insurance professional can upgrade their current position in this type of environment. It is up to companies to retain their current staff with better compensation plans and work/life balance...or they will lose them to their competitor.”The key findings from the 2018 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey include:• Combined, this survey found 8,551 jobs currently open in the 53 surveyed companies.• More than 7,565 more jobs will come open in the last three quarters of this year.• 29% of surveyed companies are forecasting better hiring in 2019 than in 2018.• The top five positions insurance companies are looking to fill sales (brokers, agency, direct writer, life),claims, technology (data analytics), account managers (agency and brokers) and customer service professionals.• Machine learning and artificial intelligence recruiting technology have been utilized by four of our surveyedcompanies. (First time since we started asking question four years ago.)This survey also asks employers directly how they would recruit more people to an industry that is losing employees to retirement. Included in this report are some of the strategy’s insurance companies are putting in place to address this significant challenge.The full 2018 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey can be found at www.GreatInsuranceJobs.com/jobreport GreatInsuranceJobs.com is the nation’s pre-eminent insurance employment Network, and the only digital job board in the insurance industry optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 120,500 visitors per month, and every major insurance company posting open positions, there is no better place to find an insurance job. The site was founded in 2001 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba. The GreatInsuranceJobs.com network includes InsuranceSalesJobs.com, UltimateInsuranceJobs.com, GreatInsuranceRecruiters.com, and GreatJobSpot.com. GIJ hosts the largest database of insurance talent in the country.To request a media kit, please contact Brad Sparrow in our Marketing Department via Bradley@GreatInsuranceJobs.com or at 800-818-4898.Facebook.com/GreatInsuranceJobsTwitter.com/InsuranceCareer



