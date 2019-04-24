Wells of Life’s April 28 Run4Water Featured on Good Day Orange County

Wells of Life founder Nick Jordan shares the beginning of the nonprofit providing clean water to Uganda

Run4Water is the largest fundraiser for Wells of Life which provides clean water to the people of Uganda, Africa.” — Wells of Life

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells of Life will present its fourth annual Run4Water 5K and 1K on Sunday, April 28 at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. Run4Water is the largest fundraiser for Wells of Life which provides clean water to the people of Uganda, Africa. Founder Nick Jordan was recently featured on Good Day Orange County where he is interviewed about starting the nonprofit and the Run4Water fundraiser.Run4Water will feature a USATF sanctioned 5K run, 1K run/walk and a post celebration withawards program, exhibitors, give-a-ways and entertainment.Wells of Life is an Orange County-based nonprofit organization that provides access to clean,sustainable drinking water for communities in Uganda. Their 2019 Run4Water goal is to fund 50wells. One well costs $6,000 while each well provides clean water for 1000 people for up to 25years. All non-well expenses are raised through private donations, so 100% of donations go directly to drilling and maintaining their water wells. Wells of Life also provides sanitation measures and hygiene education.Fountain Valley-based Pedego returns as a major Run4Water sponsor providing funds for one well and a classic comfort cruiser Pedego electric bike valued at $1895. The winning entry will be drawn out of Run4Water entrants and announced at the end of the race day program.Individual entries are $40 for the 5K and $25 for the 1K. All registered participants who are present will receive a chance to win the Pedego bike, an official race time, t-shirt and medals for 5K entrants.Mile Square Regional Park is located 16801 Euclid St. in Fountain Valley, Calif. Free parking isavailable and participants should take the Edinger entrance on the north side of the park thenfollow the signs to the event.The event timeline is as follows:7:00 a.m. - Registration/festival opens8:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony9:00 a.m. - 5K Run starts9:10 a.m. - 1K Run starts10:30 a.m. - Awards program and Pedego winner announcedTo enter a team or individual, visit www.wellsoflife.org or call (949) 467-4097 for moreinformation.About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to allpeople. Founded in 2008, the Christian nonprofit organization based in Mission Viejo views theprovision of clean water as the catalyst that drives change and revolutionizes community life forAfrica’s poorest people.###

Good Day Orange County Features Run4Water



