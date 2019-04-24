Orlando's Record Number of Job Openings Challenging Employers and Recruiting Budgets to stay Competitive.

Jobs in Orlando Florida

For the last 11 years, OrlandoJobs.com asks over 80 employers to give insight on their hiring in 2019 including all challenges.

The big challenge is just not all the job openings; it is also the location of jobs, wage competitiveness and true skill set match” — Roger Lear, President OrlandoJobs.com

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Florida’s Record Number of Job Openings in all Sectors Challenging Employers and Recruiting Budgets to Stay Competitive.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 24, 2019 – Orlando, FL – The 11th Annual OrlandoJobs.com Employment Survey, in which phone interviews were conducted of 81 employers who represent 211,066 workers in Central Florida. In this survey, it was evident that employers are having a hard time finding skilled talent to fill the record amount of jobs that are open in Central Florida. In all 17 sectors surveyed, employers are spending record recruiting budgets to fill open positions so they can stay competitive and maximize company profits.“The big challenge is just not all the job openings; it is also the location of jobs, wage competitiveness and true skill set match” states Roger Lear, author of the survey and President/CEO of OrlandoJobs.com. “We have had record employment the last three years but this year is different because many employers surveyed said their low compensation isn’t attracting new workers and current talent are leaving for companies with more vibrant compensation packages.”Additional key findings from the 2019 Central Florida Employment Outlook Survey:• A total of 11,081 currently open within the 81 surveyed companies with another 18,555 open for the rest of2019.• Largest labor force ever (1.30 million) in the Orlando MSA.• 98% of companies plan on hiring at least one person in 2019• 80% of companies currently have open jobs• 32% of companies surveyed will be hiring 50 or more employees in 2019• Hiring challenges in 2019 include employee retention (quit rate is historically high), competition for toptalent and lack of resources for hiring.“Orlando leads the state and most the county in job growth” states Lear. “With a record number of workers in professional services and hospitality, the region jobs growth needs both higher salaried skill employees and many entry-level hourly employees to keep moving forward. With unemployment under 4%, it will be hard to sustain this growth”.The entire report (and past reports) can be downloaded at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobreport (no cost).# # #OrlandoJobs.com, part of the Great Job Spot Network, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba, and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources ( www.GoSHRM.com ). OrlandoJobs.com’s sister company, the GreatInsuranceJobs.com Network, is the leading insurance employment network in the nation. The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com and GOSHRM. Facebook.com/Orlandojobs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.