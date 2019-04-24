Whitefox Announces its Fifth Successful ICETM Start-up in the U.S. at Ace Ethanol in Wisconsin

Whitefox ICE Installation at ACE Ethanol - Sean Lorimor and Ben Potratz Whitefox ICE Installation at ACE Ethanol

Whitefox’s Membrane Technology is now installed in a third of all Wisconsin Ethanol Plants

STANLEY, WISCONSIN, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitefox Technologies Limited is proud to announce its fifth successful installation and start-up of its Whitefox ICE™ system at ACE Ethanol’s plant in Stanley, Wisconsin. One-third of all Wisconsin ethanol plants now have a Whitefox ICE™ system installed.Whitefox’s membrane solution is a key part of a wider project that will integrate with D3MAX’s technology for taking corn kernel fiber-to-ethanol, enabling significant energy savings for the integrated facility.Neal Kemmet, president and general manager at Ace Ethanol, LLC and Fox River Valley Ethanol LLC said, “After seeing the benefits of the Whitefox ICE™ membrane system at Fox River Valley Ethanol in Oshkosh, we were eager to replicate the energy reduction solution at ACE. Whitefox has demonstrated its ability to help our two plants reduce energy consumption and reduce loadings on our columns and mole sieves. We are also running a more stable production at the plant, which is an additional benefit we didn’t anticipate but is greatly appreciated by our folks in the control room. We are experiencing a positive impact on our energy consumption plus a reduction in our carbon emissions and cooling.”Gillian Harrison, CEO of Whitefox said, “Working with Neal Kemmet and his team at both ACE Ethanol and Fox River Valley Ethanol has been really rewarding for us at Whitefox. We are excited to be part of a project bringing D3MAX’s technology to the industry. Energy and water efficiency are central to Whitefox’s purpose and we were pleased to see USDA’s recent report that projects that by 2022, with further improvement, US corn-based biofuels could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% compared to gasoline. ACE is showing leadership by investing in new technologies to further improve the sustainability of US biofuels and we are proud to be part of such projects.”Wisconsin is home to nine ethanol plants and is the ninth largest ethanol producing state in the country. It has the capability to produce 500 million gallons of ethanol per year.About Ace Ethanol LLC:Ace Ethanol LLC, is an ethanol production facility built by local investors in Stanley, Wisconsin. Each year the facility takes in more than 17 million bushels of corn, resulting in an output of approximately 50 million gallons of ethanol, 118,000 tons of DDGS, 8,000 tons of distillers corn oil, and 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The facility has a storage capacity of two million bushels on site.About Whitefox Technologies Limited:Established in 2000, Whitefox specializes in technology development and process integration based on its proprietary membrane solutions. Whitefox’s Integrated Cartridge Efficiency (Whitefox ICE™) is a membrane-based dehydration technology with a small footprint. Its efficient designs help reduce operation & maintenance costs by simplifying production and improve carbon intensity (CI) scores by reducing energy and water consumption in ethanol and organic chemical manufacturing processes. Whitefox provides solutions for fuel ethanol, other biofuels, and industrial alcohol production in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America. www.whitefox.com @WhitefoxTech



