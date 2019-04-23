American CyberSystems Inc. Completes Merger with Innova Solutions Inc.

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American CyberSystems, Inc. (dba ACS Group), a global provider of IT Solutions, announced today that it has completed its merger with Innova Solutions, Inc. This merger will provide ACS Group with a broader capability to offer technology and strategic business solutions in expanded geographies to their clients worldwide.

“The merger with Innova Solutions expands and deepens our portfolio of transformative IT solutions,” said Raj Sardana, ACS Group Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to be able to offer our clients additional depth and capacity across the IT spectrum, particularly in such areas as Cloud, Data Science, Managed Services, and Payment Solutions.”

Sardana continued, “Our shared values of professionalism, integrity, and diversity, along with our shared entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to client success, make Innova a great fit for ACS Group. Innova will continue to operate in its current structure as a group company of ACS.”

Raj Velagapudi, President of Innova Solutions added, “We are excited to have joined a company with a higher scale of talent and enterprise client focus, sharing synergistic values as a solutions and services company. We look forward to building on our success as a member of the ACS Group family, as we continue to bring transformational value to our clients.”

The acquisition of Innova Solutions, which closed on March 14, 2019, is designed to help accelerate the growth of ACS Group’s software development practices and emerging technology solutions and services. O3 Capital advised Innova Solutions on this transaction.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group companies have served Fortune 1000 companies globally for more than 50 years. The company employs more than 13,000 employees and consultants worldwide, from offices and development centers across the United States and abroad. Our IT solutions portfolio is focused on digital transformation, and includes Web and Mobile Application Development, Legacy Modernization, Cloud Strategy and Solutions, IoT, Data and Analytics Strategy and Solutions, Artificial Intelligence Solutions, DevOps and Agile Transformation Services, PMO Solutions, and Business Consulting. ACS Group solves complex IT solutions with technical skill, business acumen, and passion.

About Innova Solutions

Innova Solutions is a global information technology company combining a global reach with a local touch. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Innova employs more than 1,600 technology professionals worldwide, with field offices in New York, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Taipei. From Cloud Transformation to Data Services to Managed IT Operations, Innova provides a broad array of proven, tested, cost‑effective and enterprise‑scale technologies and services that leverage latest technology and delivery models to deliver high value in the cloud, in the data center, and across complex inter‑connected environments.





