Cegeka Extends Agreement with Microsoft Partner ENAVATE for Dynamics 365 Software Services

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has announced that they have extended their contract with European IT services and solutions provider Cegeka. ENAVATE has partnered with Cegeka to deliver Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation, as well as supporting Cegeka’s solutions to ensure that they exceed customers’ expectations.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with Cegeka, providing critical resources to help Cegeka support their customers and leverage us as part of their strategy for growth,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE Holdings LLC.

The extended three-year agreement builds upon the success of an ongoing collaboration between ENAVATE and Cegeka. Under the terms of the extended agreement, ENAVATE team members will work with Cegeka to deliver ongoing Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer implementation, development, integration and test services to its customers. Cegeka has more than 2,500 customers globally.

“ENAVATE has been a key partner in our ongoing growth, allowing us to scale our resources up and down as needed to support our customers effectively with high-quality technical expertise,” said Arno Visser, COO, Business Solutions, at Cegeka.

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com.

About Cegeka

Cegeka is an independent technology service provider that guides its customers through digital transformation by functioning as a strategic partner with strong expertise in multi-cloud services. Cegeka’s support for its customers includes software and infrastructure solutions, development and implementation of applications for exponential technologies, and outsourcing.

Cegeka is a Belgian company employing 4,000 people. In 2017, the Cegeka Group achieved a turnover of €440 million and growth of 6% compared to 2016. Cegeka has offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Luxemburg, Austria, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and provides services to customers across Europe.

www.cegeka.com



