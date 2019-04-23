Realize Your Beauty Day, a New York City Event Celebrates Body Positivity for Youth

April 28 Event Offers Creative Activities to Promote Human Values & Social Skills for Children & Teens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, US, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realize Your Beauty Day, a celebration of inner-beauty, positive body image , kindness, and self-esteem for children, teens & families will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019. The event, organized by the nonprofit organization Realize Your Beauty, will be held at BALANCE, a leading eating disorder treatment center in New York City.Realize Your Beauty, founded and directed by Stacey Lorin Merkl, promotes positive body image to youth through theater arts. Through plays & workshops, the organization teaches students about kindness, integrity, respect towards themselves and others, and encourages young people to focus on developing their own unique inner qualities. The goal is to plant a seed of critical thought into young minds and for young people to begin to question the images of beauty that are placed in front of them. Research indicates that cultivating self-esteem in children at an early age fosters mental health later in life and that teaching empathy and kindness can prevent children and teens from aggressive behavior that includes bullying. Furthermore, encouraging concepts of positive body image can reduce the chances of a young person developing an eating disorder.Realize Your Beauty Day is designed for children, teens, and families and includes a variety of interactive activities including arts & crafts, jewelry making, coloring, juggling, face painting, music, performances and more. This years’ event features award-winning inspirational speaker, educator and coach, Dana Suchow who will be speaking about how to raise body-confident kids. Dana founded DoTheHotpants.com a progressive body positive fashion blog and has been an activist educating the public on the dangers of diet culture and eating disorders . In 2016 Dana co-founded The Ripple, a nonprofit nationwide activist collective focused on helping women make waves in their communities. Realize Your Beauty Day promises to be entertaining yet seeks to provide a unique experience for children and to promote human values that will assist them in their future social development.For more information, contact:Realize Your Beauty:917-379-5855info@realizeyourbeauty.org###



