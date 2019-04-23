Former Tennessee Titans' legend Jevon Kearse to host Strikes For Kids Draft Party

TENNESSEE TITANS’ LEGEND JEVON KEARSE GIVES BACK TO THE NASHVILLE COMMUNITY BY HOSTING STRIKES FOR KIDS DRAFT PARTY.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave and Busters Entertainment Center, Nashville, is hosting Strikes For Kids Draft Party on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Throughout the event, professional athletes and participants will bowl to raise proceeds to benefit various youth organization throughout the Nashville community with Tennessee Titans’ legend Jevon Kearse to kick off the first round.Strikes For Kids is a 501(c)(3) national charitable organization. Since its inception in 2012, It has organized over 100 bowling, softball and golf events. Strikes For Kids partners with more than 125 NFL, NBA, MLB and MMA athletes to allow fans and their families the rare opportunity to mingle with professional athletes for an enjoyable afternoon/evening of fun while supporting a worthy cause at an affordable cost.Strikes For Kids has a mission is to coordinate these events nationally that empower and inspire the youth to achieve their goals and motivate them to become the leaders of tomorrow. The organization enriches the lives of students and youth organizations in the community in which these events are held by partnering up with various organizations that reward the children for their hard work in the classroom, demonstrating great behavior and excelling in sports.“I’m happy to announce the partnership between Tennessee Titans’ legend Jevon Kearse and Strikes For Kids,” said Joe Allen, Strikes For Kids Founder. “Strikes For Kids is proud to use the proceeds raised from this fundraiser to provide 300 backpacks to various youth organization throughout the Nashville community.”Participating bowlers are encouraged to sign-up in teams of eight players per lane for a total donation of $300. Registration options include two hours of bowling & shoe rental, pizza and soda per lane Event, shirt and swag bag as well as a group photo with Jevon Kearse. In addition to hanging out with Tennessee Titans’ legend Jevon Kearse, participants have the opportunity to win exciting prizes by participating in the silent auction.



