San Antonio Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker to Host Strikes For Kids Bowling event

Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker to Host Strikes For Kids Bowling Classic benefiting the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio.

We are humbled to be able to provide the community of San Antonio with a unique event that allows them to meet professional athletes while making a positive impact in the community.” — Joe Allen Founder of Strikes For Kids

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker will host The Strikes For Kids San Antonio Bowling Classic at The Main Event Entertainment Center in San Antonio. The fundraiser will take place on Thursday February 28th benefiting youth from The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio.Strikes For Kids is a 501(c)(3) national charitable organization. Since our inception in 2012, we have organized over 100 bowling, softball and golf events. Strikes For Kids partners with more than 125 NFL, NBA, MLB and MMA athletes to allow fans and their families the rare opportunity to mingle with professional athletes for an enjoyable afternoon/evening of fun while supporting a worthy cause at an affordable cost. Strikes For Kids also provides local businesses a unique opportunity to create a team building exercise while seeing their tax deductible donation impact lives.Our mission is to coordinate these events nationally that empower and inspire the youth to achieve their goals and motivate them to become the leaders of tomorrow. We enrich the lives of students and youth organizations in the community in which these events are held by partnering up with various organizations that reward the children for their hard work in the classroom, demonstrating great behavior and excelling in sports.Proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting our Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway Program:The Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway acknowledges the financial burden school supplies can be on families. The purpose of this program is alleviate some of the back to school stress by providing backpacks filled with school supplies. The Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway Program, presented by Dollar Days, provided approximately 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies in our first year of the program in 2017 and 3,500 in 2018. 2019 will be a bigger year as we plan to exceed 4,000 to students nationwide ensuring a prosperous start to the school year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.