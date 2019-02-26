Strikes For Kids partners with Micargi Bicycles for Bike Giveaway Program

Strikes For Kids has partnered with Micargi Bicycles for their Bike Giveaway Program. Youth in the city where event will be held will be rewarded with bikes.

FRESNO, CA, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strikes For Kids has partnered with Micargi Bicycles for our 2019 Bike Giveaway Program. The Bike Giveaway Program will surprise students with a brand new bike presented to them by a professional athlete. NFL standouts such as Bradley Roby, DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Christian Kirksey, Kenny Wiggins and Haason Reddick have gotten the program off to a tremendous start. Micargi Bicycles is an independent bicycle manufacturer, focused on design and development of road, mountain, fixed gear, single speed, BMX , cruiser and tandem bikes.Strikes For Kids is a 501(c)(3) national charitable organization. Since our inception in 2012, we have organized over 100 bowling, softball and golf events. Strikes For Kids partners with more than 125 NFL, NBA, MLB and MMA athletes to allow fans and their families the rare opportunity to mingle with professional athletes for an enjoyable afternoon/evening of fun while supporting a worthy cause at an affordable cost. Strikes For Kids also provides local businesses a unique opportunity to create a team building exercise while seeing their tax deductible donation impact lives.Our mission is to coordinate these events nationally that empower and inspire the youth to achieve their goals and motivate them to become the leaders of tomorrow. We enrich the lives of students and youth organizations in the community in which these events are held by partnering up with various organizations that reward the children for their hard work in the classroom, demonstrating great behavior and excelling in sports.



