Ex-Windstream Channel Partners: We Want You to Join Our Team

Windstream, which filed for bankruptcy in February, has noted that it will cut approximately 15 percent of its channel partners.

GREENSBORO, NC, US, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windstream, which filed for bankruptcy in February, has noted that it will cut approximately 15 percent of its channel partners. Those affected will immediately see their commissions stop, regardless of how it negatively impacts their operations, cash flow projections, or reputations.

Apparently, Windstream has other items on the agenda at the moment than supporting channel partners who have been driving revenues and customers to the telecommunications company for years. According to some current and ex-employees posting at TheLayoffs.com, one of these priorities is carrying out a “stealth layoff program” that involves handing out a small number of pink slips over a long period of time, in order to avoid a public relations blowback.

Join the DigitalPhone.io Team!

If you are an ex-Windstream channel partner — or if you are not getting the support and rewards that you deserve for your efforts — then we invite you to join our team! We are a fast-growing and highly respected VoIP Solutions Provider with a national footprint, and we have been providing exceptional “carrier neutral” service for more than 15 years. Our platform is feature rich and unobscured by complicated pricing.

About Our Program

Once you are approved to participate in our channel partner program, you will be empowered to solve your customers’ telecommunication needs by offering them our leading-edge hosted VoIP platform that delivers:

-- Dramatic cost savings vs. traditional landline phone systems

-- Unprecedented mobility, scalability and flexibility

-- Guaranteed business continuity with 99.99% uptime

-- Multiple built-in disaster recovery methods

-- Geo-redundant architecture for superior reliability and performance

-- Advanced unified calling (UC) features, such as auto-attendant, automatic call distribution, call analysis and reporting, and more

-- Continuous innovation and upgrading at no additional cost

-- Responsive expert-led technical and end user support

-- 24/7/365 off-site security monitoring

In addition, you will receive comprehensive support on how to follow our proven, streamlined and customer-centric sales process, along with product training on related VoIP products and services including IP faxing, SIP trunking, digital recording, and fiber internet services from AT&T.

Maximum Flexibility

As a channel partner, you will be able to use any well performing ISP and deliver our exceptional service over that pipeline. Our experts manage the entire process, but you have the option of being your own first-tier support if that is your preference.

Faster Residual Commissions

Plus, since the typical time window between when a customer signs up for our hosted VoIP system to when implementation is complete is approximately two weeks, you will earn faster residual commissions and can take full advantage of up-front commission promotions.

Next, call Vice President of Partner Sales, Gary Tomlin, at (336) 560-4408. After a short preliminary discussion, Gary will connect you with one of our Partner Managers. We’re in it to win it. If you are too, then call us today!



