CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University Announces Summer Workshops focused on Risk Assessment and Violence

Three Summer Workshops focused on Violence Risk, Risk Assessment, and Self-Directed Violence (Suicide)

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Palo Alto, CA - June 17th - 21st, 2019) CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, at Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today the release of three summer workshops focused on Violence Risk, Risk Assessment, and Self-Directed Violence (Suicide)Summer Training Institute offers five days of workshops presented by internationally recognized experts: Drs. Stephen Hart, Brianne Layden, David Martindale, Martin Sellbom, Jaime Brower, Yotam Heineberg, and Philip Trompetter. These instructors rely on evidence-based best practices and relevant research outcomes to form the basis for the training and then highlight the clinical applications of the research evidence. Case studies and clinical examples illustrate forensic evaluation the concepts and their application.This 5-day professional training opportunity is appropriate for clinical mental health professionals, law enforcement and correctional professionals, threat assessment professionals, forensic and custody evaluators, legal professionals, social workers, counselors, and those wishing to add to or elevate their clinical practice.This year, internationally recognized expert in violence and psychopathy, Dr. Stephen Hart, will present two workshops. Diversity Issues in Violence Risk Assessment & Management and Mental Disorder and Violence Risk.Diversity Issues in Violence Risk Assessment and ManagementPresented by: Dr. Stephen Hart1-Day | Thursday June 20, 2019Human diversity is one of the biggest challenges facing professionals whose work includes assessment and management of violence risk. The people we deliver services to can differ greatly with respect to factors such as ethnicity (race, culture, language, spirituality, etc.), sexuality (biological sex, gender identity, sexual interest, etc.), and age (biopsychosocial maturity, developmental stage, etc.). In this workshop, Dr. Hart will present a general framework for understanding diversity and its impact on violence risk, as well as principles for delivering evidence-based services to assess and manage violence risk that both respect and accommodate diversity. He will illustrate the framework and principles using case studies.Mental Disorder and Violence RiskPresented by: Dr. Stephen Hart1-Day | Friday June 21, 2019There is, by now, no doubt that mental disorder is associated with increased risk for violence, but that association is by no means clear or simple. Dr. Hart will review the research and clinical literature to identify and explain the mental health problems most relevant to violence, focusing on psychosis, personality disorder, paraphilic disorder, and substance use. He will also discuss how best to incorporate mental health problems in the practice of violence risk assessment and management, including formulation (case conceptualization) of violence risk and the development of case management plans.In addition, internationally recognized expert in assessment and management of self-directed violence, Dr. Brianna Layden, will present a workshop on the Self-Directed Violence Risk (Suicide)Assessing & Managing Risk for Self-Directed Violence (Suicide)Presented by: Dr. Brianne Layden1-Day | Wednesday June 19, 2019It is all too often that we see professionals relying solely on their clinical judgement or using predictive tools in their assessments of risk for self-directed violence (suicide). Dr. Layden will discuss the benefits of utilizing the structured professional judgment (SPJ) approach to assess and manage self-directed violence that is both informed by the literature and incorporates clinical judgment. In addition, Dr. Layden will discuss the results of a recent systematic review of the literature on risk factors related to suicide and how these data have informed the development of new SPJ guidelines: The Self-Directed Violence – 20 (SDV-20).Workshops are APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/ board-approvals/. California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019/ . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.About CONCEPT PROFESSIONAL TRAINING ( http://www.concept-ce.com/ Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu /about)Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.



