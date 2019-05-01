CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University Announces Workshop on Introduction to Compassion Focused Therapy

Compassion Focused Therapy is a form of evidence-based, cognitive-behavioral therapy.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Palo Alto, CA - June 17th - 21st, 2019) CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, at Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today that Dr. Yotam Heineberg will present a 1-day workshop on an Introduction to Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT) at this year’s Summer Training Institute at Palo Alto University June 17th-21st, 2019.Summer Training Institute is 5 days of mix-and-match professional development workshops presented by internationally renowned experts in forensic psychology and mental health.This year, internationally recognized expert in the compassion focused approaches to healing and growth, Dr. Yotam Heineberg, will present a workshop on the Introduction to Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT)Introduction to Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT)Presented by: Dr. Yotam Heineberg1-Day | Wednesday June 19, 2019It is well-known that shame and self-criticism can be difficult problems to treat in a range of psychological problems and may even prevent people from seeking help. Compassion Focused Therapy was developed by professor Paul Gilbert. CFT was specifically developed with and for individuals with these difficulties, in part by helping them develop a compassionate orientation to themselves and others by elaborating on cognitive behavioral strategies. CFT is an evolutionary and neuroscience-based approach to psychotherapy that articulates how the evolution of attachment and affiliative emotion regulates threat-processing and the emergence of our self-identities. CFT integrates evidence-based therapies with the basic insight that our emotions serve an evolutionary function, and that recognizing this can help de-shame and de-pathologize painful symptomatic experiences, towards greater engagement in therapy. CFT has a growing empirical evidence to support its efficacy in a broad range of complex cases, including trauma and rigid personality structures. The workshop will cover the basic concepts of CFT with PowerPoint presentations and various experiential practices with the use of emotion focused, cognitive behavioral and imagery practices.Workshops are APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/ . California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019/ . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.About CONCEPT PROFESSIONAL TRAINING ( http://www.concept-ce.com/ Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu/about Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.