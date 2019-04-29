CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University Announces Three Summer Workshops on Police and Public Safety

Training workshops for mental health professionals looking to understand best practices in the areas of Police and Public Safety

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Palo Alto, CA - June 17th - 21st, 2019) CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, at Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today that Drs. Martin Sellbom, Jamie Brower and Philip Trompetter will present 1-day workshops focused on police and public safety at this year’s Summer Training Institute at Palo Alto University June 17th-21st, 2019.Summer Training Institute is 5 days of mix-and-match professional development workshops presented by internationally renowned experts in forensic psychology.Internationally recognized expert in the MMPI-2-RF and the MMPI instruments in forensic evaluations, Dr. Martin Sellbom, will present a workshop on the Using the MMPI-2-RF in Public Safety Personnel Evaluations.Using the MMPI-2-RF in Public Safety Personnel EvaluationsPresented by: Dr. Martin Sellbom1-Day | Tuesday June 18, 2019This workshop will introduce the 338-item version of the MMPI-2, the MMPI-2 Restructured Form (MMPI-2-RF) to psychologists working with public safety personnel. The rationale for and methods used to develop the MMPI-2-RF, the various materials available to score and interpret the test, and interpretive recommendations will be covered. Moreover, a substantial portion of time will be devoted to applications of the MMPI-2-RF in various public safety evaluations, including for pre-employment screening and fitness for duty evaluation purposes. A recommended screening strategy will be covered with a discussion of empirically validated evaluation dimensions (based on California POST guidelines) for screening purposes. A variety of workplace concerns will be discussed and empirical support for various recommendations will be reviewed. Finally, attendees will have an opportunity to practice the recommended strategy for MMPI-2-RF interpretation with case examples.Internationally recognized expert in Police & Public Safety Psychology, Dr. Jaime Brower, will present a workshop on the Working with First Responders: What Every Clinician Needs to Know. Our emergency responders make up an ever-growing group of law enforcement, firefighters, dispatch, emergency medical professionals, corrections/detentions, victim advocates, and others. This group is faced with unique challenges on a daily basis that impact both their own and their family’s mental health. This course will provide core knowledge for all mental health clinicians who have interest in, or who may be already, working with our emergency responders. This workshop will promote cultural competence, will provide knowledge regarding the ethical and legal concepts associated with working these populations, will define core proficiencies and terminology, as well as enhance an overall understanding of how each clinician working with this population can do so effectively and competently.Working with First Responders: What Every Clinician Needs to KnowPresented by: Dr. Jaime Brower1-Day | Thursday June 20, 2019Internationally recognized experts in Police & Public Safety Psychology, Dr. Jaime Brower and Dr. Philip Trompetter, will present a workshop on the Introduction to Police Psychology. This workshop provides core knowledge, with a sample of applications, of the police and public psychology specialty. Police and public safety psychology (PPSP) is concerned with assisting law enforcement and other public safety personnel and agencies in carrying out their missions and societal functions with effectiveness, safety, health and conformity to laws and ethics. It consists of the application of the science and profession of psychology in four primary domains of practice: Assessment, Intervention, Operational Support and Organizational consultation. The workshop begins with a history of the specialty followed by descriptions of many of the core proficiencies that define the practice. The workshop will include examples of PPSP practice such as crisis/hostage negotiations, employer-mandated psychological evaluations, interventions following officer-involved shootings and other activities. Importantly, the workshop will promote the cultural competence concepts necessary for a psychologist to work effectively with first responders.Introduction to Police and Safety PsychologyPresented by: Dr. Philip Trompetter and Dr. Jaime Brower1-Day | Friday June 21, 2019Want to join but cannot get to Palo Alto? – consider virtual attendance. This year virtual attendance for the summer training workshops is an option via ZOOM. Attend from the comfort of your own computer, laptop, tablet, or phone, for a discounted rate.Workshops are APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/ . California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019/ . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.About CONCEPT PROFESSIONAL TRAINING ( http://www.concept-ce.com/ Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu/about Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.



