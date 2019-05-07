Families USA Joins the Health Care Transformation Task Force

We are thrilled to have the highly-respected Families USA join us and bring their valuable perspective as a thoughtful transformation advocate to our work.” — Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today that Families USA has joined its membership.With more than 40 organizations representing patients, payers, providers and purchasers committed to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models, the Task Force aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system. By developing and disseminating strategic, operational and policy recommendations, it seeks to spark rapid, measurable change across the health care landscape to lower cost, improve the quality of care, and ultimately produce better population health.Families USA, founded in 1981 and based in Washington, D.C., is dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable health care. The organization has a history of devoting their time to projects focused on making specific, strategic, and systemic improvements to the health and health care of all, particularly the more vulnerable populations. Families USA elevates the consumer voice and pursues policy solutions considering impacts of all communities and works to accelerate the transformation of the health care system through value, equity, coverage, and consumer engagement.“Including the voice of consumers in delivery system reform is central to achieving the Task Force’s mission,” Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “We are thrilled to have the highly-respected Families USA join us and bring their valuable perspective as a thoughtful transformation advocate to our work.”“Families USA is excited to partner with members of the Task Force,” said Frederick Isasi, Executive Director of Families USA. “We are dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable health care for all and have broad experience engaging with business sector stakeholders to achieve this vision.”As a member of the Task Force, Families USA joins an alliance that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice on consumer-centered, value-based payment and care delivery. The Task Force’s Board of Directors meets quarterly and oversees six work groups that meet monthly to address a variety of value-based payment topics.ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit https://hcttf.org ABOUT FAMILIES USAFamilies USA, a leading national voice for health care consumers, is dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable health care and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient and community-centered health system. To learn more, visit https://familiesusa.org TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • patientping • Premier • Remedy Partners • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.